Kang the Conqueror is confirmed to be the top villain in the MCU's Multiverse Saga; so in which projects will he pop up in theaters and on Disney+?

Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as the villainous successor to Josh Brolin's Thanos in Disney+'s Loki before going on to antagonize Scott Lang and company in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Unfortunately, Marvel Studios is in a tough position after Majors found himself facing assault and abuse charges, which he and his team continue to deny as his court case gets underway in New York.

Regardless, Kang is expected to remain at the forefront of the MCU for years to come on the road to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but whether the actor will be recast is a much tougher question.

Where Kang Could Show Up in the MCU

With all that being said, it's time to look at every movie and TV show that could include Kang or his Variants during the Multiverse Saga.

1.) Loki Season 2 (Victor Timely, Confirmed)

Marvel Studios

The post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania introduced the sixth new Kang Variant in Victory Timely, who gave a presentation on time to a highly intrigued crowd from the early 20th century. In that audience were Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius, confirming that Majors would play a role in Loki Season 2 just as he did in Season 1.

The Victor Timely take on Kang is one who went back in time to 1901 and founded a town called Timely, Wisconsin, establishing it as a technological with his knowledge from across multiple timelines. And with the Multiverse now in chaos after Loki Season 1 and Ant-Man 3, the MCU's Timely now appears to be using his influence on the timeline in a similar manner in order to plant his flag more firmly.

This will also be only one of numerous Kang Variants that will play a role in Season 2, although there is still no word on who else will show up outside of Victor Timely.

2.) What If...? Season 2

Marvel

What If...? Season 1 delivered nine unique stories centered on the Infinity Saga's biggest characters, featuring wild mix-ups like T'Challa Star-Lord and Gamora, Daughter of Thanos. One episode even highlighted the Mad Titan himself in a new light, with Brolin's Thanos actually becoming a Ravager under T'Challa's lead.

With Kang being such a big part of the MCU's next huge saga, it would be shocking to see him not have a role in this series in some form, whether it becomes canon with the live-action movies or not. Particularly considering that this show utilizes the Multiverse so heavily, it would be easy to put any kind of Kang Variant into any story Marvel Studios wanted to tell.

Should they decide to, Marvel could even make this show fully canon with the live-action stories if they used a Kang Variant that was confirmed to split off from Majors' original Franklin Richards in the MCU's future. No matter if that happens, however, Kang in What If...? wouldn't be shocking in any form as the animated show looks to make its return to Disney+.

3.) Moon Knight Season 2

Marvel Studios

At the moment, there are no signs pointing to when Moon Knight will return for its second season, although rumors have indicated that it's in the works behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. Marc Spector even has some ties to the master of the Multiverse, Kang, thanks to one particular Variant that's been teased.

Episode 3 of Moon Knight included an Easter Egg teasing the Egyptian pharaoh Rama-Tut, who is actually a Kang Variant that went back in time to rule over Egypt. Then, in Ant-Man 3's mid-credits scene, Rama-Tut made his live-action debut as part of the Council of Kangs, serving as one of the three leading variations on Kang alongside Immortus and the Scarlet Centurion.

More recently, rumors pointed to Rama-Tut actually being part of Moon Knight Season 2 in some capacity, which would almost certainly bring back Majors to reprise the role after Ant-Man 3's mid-credits scene. This would give Oscar Isaac his first chance to interact with the MCU's next big bad while also potentially setting him up for a role in one or both of the next two Avengers movies.

4.) Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 is rumored to be the first MCU movie that will fully tackle the Multiverse in all its glory, largely thanks to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine taking on a semi-leading role alongside Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth. That alone sets up Kang for a possible small role in the threequel, although the film will also include something with which Kang is already awfully familiar.

Rumors have resurfaced that tease the Time Variance Authority playing a major role in Deadpool 3, with Owen Wilson's Mobius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes specifically being teased for appearances in the movie. And with He Who Remains being the one who created and ran the TVA, it would only make sense to have some kind of nod to the Kang Variant at some point during Deadpool's journey through the Multiverse.

With Deadpool 3 also releasing only six months before Kang's leading appearance in Avengers 5, this would be the perfect time to remind fans that Kang is out there after three Earth-based movies in Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade. And considering the jokes that Ryan Reynolds could pull with such a big threat in the picture, it's almost a no-brainer to include Kang in the story in some form.

5.) Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Kang's origins are heavily tied to Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, with his original Variant being Mr. Fantastic's 31st-century descendant known as Nathaniel Richards. This alone would give him good reason to search out his ancestor from a millennia in the past once Fantastic Four hits theaters in early 2025.

Kang most likely won't be the main villain of this highly-anticipated movie, with that role likely going to a the powerful tag team of Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

But with their solo movie currently sitting as the final theatrical release on Marvel Studios' slate before Avengers 5, there's no denying that Kang could play even a small role in the story, potentially being used in a post-credits scene. Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard even kept the possibility open by teasing that "there will be no corner of the MCU" where Kang's presence won't be felt when asked if the villain could show up in this movie.

6.) Doctor Strange 3

Although there are no signs pointing to when Doctor Strange 3 will join the MCU timeline, the ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all but confirms that the Multiverse will play a role in its story. And with the Multiverse comes the chance for yet another Kang Variant to come into play, especially with the Incursions that are forming thanks to Doctor Strange's antics.

The end of the last solo movie introduced Charlize Theron's Clea, Strange's best-known love interest from the comics, who slashed a portal to the Dark Dimension as Strange showed off his new Third Eye. And on top of a potential return for Dormammu, it wouldn't be shocking whatsoever to see Kang the Conqueror looking to make his presence felt in a place as dangerous as the Dark Dimension.

Rumors have also hinted that Doctor Strange 3's release window could place it ahead of Avengers 5, making it even more likely that Kang shows up in some form, even if it's not in a role as the movie's main villain.

7.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios

To put it simply, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is by far the easiest option for Kang's return on this list, as his name is prominently featured in the fifth Avengers movie's subtitle. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Kang will play his biggest role in the MCU to date in this highly-anticipated new team-up outing, truly taking his place as the overarching villain of the Multiverse Saga.

Early leaked plot details for Avengers 5 point towards Kang being the star of this movie in the same way that Thanos was for Avengers: Infinity War. The story will shed new details about Nathaniel Richards' origin story as fans "learn about him conquering worlds across the entire Multiverse."

Rumors have even pointed to the He Who Remains Variant from Loki actually teaming up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to help them defeat their biggest foe to date. But with Kang and his Variants playing such a huge role in Avengers 5, there's no telling how many versions of this antagonist will show up.

8.) Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

As is the case with Avengers 5, the expectation is that Kang will play an equally big a role in that movie as he will in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars. And while no plot details have hit the rumor mill yet for the Multiverse Saga's biggest movie, the expectation is that Kang will live past its predecessor and come back with a vengeance for the MCU's most ambitious movie to date.

Many expect Secret Wars to adapt the storyline of the same name from the comics, which brings together the best of the best Marvel heroes from all across the Multiverse for a grand high-stakes battle for supremacy and survival. Marvel is even rumored to be looking at some of the most iconic actors from non-MCU Marvel legacy movies to bring more heroes into one movie than anything prior.

Kang likely wouldn't be the only villain to be part of the story in Avengers 6, with its comic counterpart also featuring appearances by Doctor Doom and the Beyonder. But considering how high the expectations are for Kang to remain a force in the MCU's sixth Avengers outing, seeing him take a back seat is the last thing that most fans think will happen.

What Expectations Do Fans Have for Kang?

Even considering all of the issues that are still in play for Jonathan Majors, it seems clear that Marvel doesn't want to divert its plans and use another villain for the movies and shows that are confirmed for development.

Marvel is reportedly looking at potential options for replacement actors that could take over for Majors as a worst-case scenario, with his domestic abuse trial still taking place two months after the allegations first arose.

But no matter how this situation is resolved, the next few years will feature plenty of Kang in plenty of different forms all across Marvel Studios' continually expanding story.

Kang's next expected appearance will be in Loki Season 2, which will debut on Disney+ on October 6.