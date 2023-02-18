Fantastic Four: MCU Exec Addresses If Kang Appears In Reboot

Kang the Conqueror is a name that will continue to crop up as the MCU's Multiverse Saga unfolds, and as such, fans cannot help but wonder what projects he may appear in.

When MCU fans first met Kang (Jonathan Majors) as He Who Remains in Loki, the character warned of his variants — a sentiment echoed by the version of him seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

With multiple Kang Variants now introduced to the MCU, and their threat levels established, it would make sense to see the time-bending villain appear elsewhere in the continued telling of Multiverse-related stories in Phases 5 and 6.

A Marvel executive echoed this, teasing a potential appearance for the character in 2025's Fantastic Four reboot.

Will Kang the Conqueror Be in Fantastic Four?

Marvel

Marvel Studios creative executive and Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard was asked in an interview with Den of Geek if Kang (Jonathan Majors) may be appearing in 2025's Fantastic Four movie.

Broussard was vague, not revealing anything officially one way or another, but said he "think[s] there will be no corner of the MCU" where Kang won't play at least some role.

"I don’t want to speak too specifically about what might or might not happen in that film ['Fantastic Four']. They obviously have an amazing rogues gallery, and the sky’s the limit with them. But Kang as a force, Kang as a plurality, feels very exciting to us, and I think there will be no corner of the MCU that won’t be affected by Jonathan and by Kang moving forward."

If "the sky's the limit with [Fantastic Four rogues]" for the team's upcoming film, it would be no surprise to see Kang in at least a cameo role, given how interconnected the villain is with Marvel's First Family.

In fact, it may be notable that Kang has thus far not been called by his full comics' name, Nathaniel Richards. Yes, as in that Richards. In the comics, Kang is actually a descendant of the Fantastic Four's own Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic).

Broussard continued to tease that the Kang seen in one project will not necessarily be the same variant in another, calling the prospect of having "his character [play] radically different versions of the same person" something "that feels very exciting:"

"That feels very exciting to us, the idea of Jonathan playing these characters is very unique. I was just trying to think this morning about, like, is there anything comparable in movies, to this character playing radically different versions of the same person? It feels unique to explore and I’m glad we get to be the ones to do it."

Broussard discussed what else would be coming, and how upcoming projects will serve as points of connection that "can talk to each other in exciting ways:"

"Moving forward, the connectivity and where these films can talk to each other in exciting ways starts to come together. That form follows the function of making something entertaining, aspiring to make a great series in 'Loki' and aspiring to make a great movie in 'Quantumania.'"

The Fantastic Four have fought Kang many times under various names. Famously, the First Family faced off with the Conqueror under his Rama-Tut guise — a Variant who is expected to have a future in the MCU moving forward.

Highlighting the connections between the Fantastic Four and Kang would be an effective way to bring the new team into the already-established plot of the Multiverse Saga, especially given how late in it the team will be introduced.

Fantastic Four releases in theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.