New Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Shows Clea Using Magic (Photo)

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has certainly been a crowd-pleaser for moviegoers. Featuring a compelling villain, Multiversal hijinks and some special appearances from around the wider Marvel universe, fans have definitely been having fun with the Sam Raimi-directed sequel. In the film's mid-credits scene, there's even a special cameo appearance from sorceress Clea, played by fan-favorite Charlize Theron. Clea confronts Doctor Strange for causing a potentially world-destroying Incursion and whisks him into the Dark Dimension to rectify the disturbance.

Now, it's assumed that Theron's Clea will play a large role in the sequel to Multiverse of Madness. After all, the character has long been Strange's love interest in the pages of the comic books, and she even becomes the Sorcerer Supreme at one point. The MCU isn't even close to being at this point yet, however, but still, the pair of magic users have much work to be done in the Dark Dimension.

When Clea arrives on the scene, she's decked out with white hair and a striking purple costume. And now, fans have a bit of insight into the design process that went into creating the character's look for the MCU.

A New Look at Charlize Theron's Clea

John Staub, a concept artist on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took to Instagram to share a piece meant to represent the final look for Clea in the film. His caption reads:

"Final approved design of #Clea for #drstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness played by the one and only @charlizeafrica I had an absolute blast working on this film led by the awesome @ianjoynerart and was thrilled to be able to work on this character"

Check out the concept art below, which depicts the character in the midst of casting a spell:

Marvel Studios

Staub shared another photo of the same Clea design & pose, but this one with her donning a black cape:

Marvel Studios

Where Will Clea and Strange's Journey Take Them?

Of course, Doctor Strange and Clea journeyed directly into the Dark Dimension, where the entity known as Domammu rules. Devotees will recall Dormammu as the malevolent being that Strange outsmarted in his first solo film in 2016.

If Clea's story sticks to her comic background, then she will have been born in the Dark Dimension to a disciple of Dormammu. At any rate, the Dark Lord will likely be most displeased at seeing the man who put him on the bad end of a bargain. Strange used the Time Stone in the first film to create a temporal loop which enabled him to come face-to-face with Dormammu countless consecutive times even with the entity killing him repeatedly. Eventually, Dormammu grew tired of this little game and Strange succeeded in basically annoying an all-powerful interdimensional evil into submission.

As mentioned, Clea and Strange kick off a romantic relationship in the comics as well. And with Strange now firmly "on the market" after losing out on Christine Palmer, the MCU is likely to follow this particular story path.

Fans will need to wait for the continuing adventures of Stephen Strange and Clea but for now, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters around the globe.