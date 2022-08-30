MCU’s Kang Actor Thinks He’ll Die Soon If Popularity Continues

Jonathan Majors is one of the most important actors in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—even if most don’t know it yet. He was first seen in Loki Season 1 finale as He Who Remains, an alternate and much nicer Variant of his evil alter ego, Kang. The character served as a warning for what lies ahead for the heroes of the MCU: someone more formidable than Thanos himself.

While Josh Brolin may have been the big bad for the Infinity Saga, it’s now up to Majors to lead the charge for the Multiverse Saga. One of the biggest differences this time around is how his villain isn’t just one person—it’s an endless amount of his Variants that are on the prowl, the worst of which call themselves Kang the Conqueror.

The next time the character is set to show up will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where audiences will get to witness someone a whole lot worse than the calm and collected Sacred Timeline protector in Loki.

In a new interview, the actor behind the intimidating baddie has spoken about the popularity he’s received from the role, and how playing the same role for so long hopefully won’t bother him.

The Popularity of Jonathan Majors

Marvel

In an interview with The New York Times, Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared his outlook regarding his role as Kang the Conqueror.

When asked how he feels about potentially portraying the same Marvel character in ten years' time, the actor noted that if his life keeps going the way it has been, "[he's] going to die soon," alluding to his popularity as being the reason why:

“[If life] keeps popping off the way it is... I’m going to die soon. I’m OK with that. It won’t be drugs. It won’t be alcohol. It’ll just... something’s going to get me... know what I mean?”

The actor also noted how he hopes not to let Kang become Jonathan Majors—in other words, completely overtake his image for the rest of his life, without leaving room for other things.

When talking with The New York Times about the actor, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed spoke highly of Majors, sharing that he has "this energy... [and] presence" to him which is "benefiting" their upcoming Marvel Studios film:

“It’s become a cliché over the decades to compare somebody to a young Marlon Brando, but Jonathan has that,” Peyton Reed, the “Ant-Man” director, told me. “He has just this energy and this presence, and our movie is definitely benefiting from that.”

While Majors may currently be in the midst of telling Kang's story, the actor is also producing films as well:

“It’s self-actualization, right? I want to see my vision in the world... I believe in it that much.”

Kang and his Many Variants

Of course, one would hope that Majors' popularity would not be the thing to get him in the end. Hopefully, that conclusion is far, far away and isn’t the result of anything other than natural causes

As for the actor’s viewpoint of always wanting to find something unique in his roles, that tact fits perfectly with his casting as Kang the Conqueror.

Seeing as the character is known for his alternate selves in the comics, which can vary greatly, he's a perfect fit. All of Kang's alternate Variants will allow for the actor to explore completely different versions of the same character, resulting in that variation he desires as a performer.

So where might he show up next, aside from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

His next most likely appearance after that project could be in season 2 of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Then, sometime after that, will be his biggest project yet: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The character certainly has a long future ahead of him; hopefully, it’ll be exactly what Majors wants from the position.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 13, 2023.