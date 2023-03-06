Marvel Confirms Jonathan Majors’ Next Appearance in the MCU

Marvel confirmed which project fans will see Jonathan Majors next following his appearance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors debut in the MCU came in Season 1 of Loki, where he portrayed the powerful He Who Remains.

That character was ultimately killed at the hands of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, which resulted in the Multiverse cracking open and all timelines splitting out of control.

Majors wasn't seen on-screen again until recently in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania when he took on the role of Kang the Conqueror and then other Variants of that character in the post-credits scenes.

It was already confirmed that Kang will be a powerful villain moving forward in the MCU, and with all of his Variants now coming into the fold, fans are wondering where Majors will be seen next.

Where Will Jonathan Majors' Kang Appear Next in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

After Ant-Man 3 teased an imminent return for Kang, Marvel officially confirmed that Jonathan Majors' next role within the MCU will come in Season 2 of Disney+'s Loki series.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is, therefore, off the table for a potential appearance from Majors, ruling out any chance of a small Kang role or an end-credits tease for plans leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It also means that the actor may not have a role in the animated What If...? series, which was originally set to come out before Loki Season 2. The release window of that show, however, is now unknown, and it could come out after Tom Hiddleston's series.

When talking specifically about the character of Kang, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania producer and VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios Stephen Broussard teased that he "could go anywhere." He also revealed that "all possibilities are on the table:"

"The future is unwritten, and this character could go anywhere. It could clearly be anything, in any guise. Part of the fun when it comes to Jonathan and Kang is to expect the unexpected. All possibilities are on the table."

Broussard then praised Majors' acting ability, calling him "a Swiss Army knife" as well as "a force of nature:"

"We just knew we had what I like to always call a Swiss Army knife in a performer, and you need an actor that’s just a chameleon and capable of incredible range. Jonathan is a force of nature, and to watch him completely own this version of Kang was really awe-inspiring every day, day in and out."

Majors also commented on his recent time acting in the MCU, calling the experience "illuminating."

The actor also went on to say that playing these roles makes him "feel so excited" and that he is prepared to act in the franchise "for as long as they let (him):"

"It just lights me up in such a way that my whole body and brain just feel so excited with potential, I feel spoiled. Also, a deep responsibility to tell these stories and advocate for this character for as long as they let me. I feel like I’m ready and I’m focused, and I know I have the support to do it."

Who Is Loki Season 2's Victor Timely?

Fans saw Jonathan Majors in both post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. One of those scenes notably included Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius, where they saw a Variant of Kang on stage at a show - who just so happened to be Victor Timely.

However, with Marvel confirming that Majors will be playing a character known as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2, fans will want to know exactly who the character is and what threat he poses.

As previously mentioned, in the comics, Victor Timely is a secret Variant of Kang the Conqueror that was created after he traveled back in time to the early 1900s.

It is important to note that Victor Timely possesses no superpowers, but he does accrue a massive amount of wealth and public influence in the early 20th century.

This character is the Variant of Kang that Loki and Mobius were watching in the second post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

In the comics, Victor Timely sports a mustache that looks nearly identical to the facial hair Majors had in the post-credits scene. It is also important to note that, in the post-credits scene, Majors looks to be in early-1900s clothing.

With that being said, fans already got a brief look at Victor Timely in Ant-Man 3's post-credits scene. However, more will be known about him when Loki rolls around, likely sometime in summer.