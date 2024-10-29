Marvel Studios Unveils Official Logo for Upcoming Black Panther Show

Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on an upcoming Black Panther series coming to Disney+ with a first look at its official logo.

Marvel Studios officially confirmed the development of a new Black Panther series in December 2023, giving it the title Eyes of Wakanda. The show was said to focus on Wakandan warriors from across history who traveled the world retrieving stolen vibranium to keep the planet and their country safe.

The world of Wakanda remains as popular as ever after the original two Black Panther movies combined to gross over $2 billion at the box office. The franchise’s characters have also been used effectively on Disney+ in live-action and animation, helping build anticipation for what will be revealed in this new spin-off.

First Look at Marvel Studios' Black Panther Show Logo

As part of an official press release from Marvel Studios, fans got their first look at the title card for Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, a new Black Panther-centric series in the MCU.

Centered in between two purple lines, the title is shown in bright white lettering with a dusting coming off of the text, once again confirming the Eyes of Wakanda title.

Along with that title card, Marvel confirmed that Eyes of Wakanda will debut on Disney+ on August 6, 2025. This will be the first Black Panther project in the MCU since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Below is a comparison of the logos for all three Black Panther-centric projects either released or confirmed for release in the MCU:

Included in that same press release was the title card for another upcoming Marvel Studios series, Wonder Man.

This logo features the hero's name in bright yellow lettering with the first letter of each word capitalized.

Additionally, the show was listed for a December 2025 release, although the specific date was not included.

What To Expect From Black Panther Disney+ Series

Outside of the initial description for Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel fans are largely in the dark about what to expect from this new streaming series. However, the expectation is that it will not feature more current characters like Shuri, Okoye, or the Wakandans last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Viewers hope to get a deeper insight into Wakandan culture and history through this show, particularly exploring the way the Dora Milaje and other soldiers traverse the world. Considering how vibranium is seen in so many MCU locations already, these soldiers will have no small task in protecting the ways of their country.

Eyes of Wakanda is also confirmed to be four episodes long (tying the record lowest episode count in MCU history with Marvel Zombies).

Furthermore, Marvel is expected to include a version of the Iron Fist character in this series, which would be the first inclusion of that hero since Marvel's Defenders Saga on Netflix. As of writing, it is unclear which Iron Fist will be used or how the character will be utilized alongside the Wakandans.

This show is expected to be one of multiple Black Panther spin-offs being developed for Marvel Studios, continuing to expand on one of the MCU's most popular stories.

The real question moving forward is how this show and the other spin-offs will tie into the greater Black Panther lore already developed, especially with Black Panther 3 not expected to arrive for some time.

In the meantime, Eyes of Wakanda will continue the trend of top-notch animated MCU shows, adding to a group already including What If...? and X-Men '97.

Eyes of Wakanda is now expected to debut on Disney+ on August 6, 2025.