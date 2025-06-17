Spider-Man: Brand New Day Production Update Squashes Fan Concerns

A new report suggested that Spider-Man: Brand New Day entered a new stage of production in anticipation of its July 2026 release. The fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie has been a long time coming, but an end is in sight. Filming on Destin Daniel Cretton's new MCU movie has long been rumored to get started in the UK this summer, leading into its 2026 release (although there have been recent rumors it could be pushed).

According to new reporting from the UK, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially entered pre-production. This is significant to many Marvel fans who were worried about the fourth Holland Spidey film hitting its July 2026 release when it hasn't even started filming yet.

The news comes by way of Screen, revealing that Spider-Man 4 pre-production has started at Pinewood Studios in London (the same place where Avengers: Doomsday is also shooting.

Filming on Spider-Man is said to start in August, with the bulk of production taking place in London.

However, according to the report, some filming is also set to happen in nearby Scotland, with Glasgow set to host the movie for at least some of its production cycle.

This news comes mere days after fans voiced their concerns about the lack of updates on Spider-Man 4's production. This likely means the film will stick to its currently listed July 31, 2026, release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the MCU's first post-Home trilogy Spidey film. The new movie will once again center on Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker as he embraces his new life of anonymity serving as New York City's faceless web-headed protector.

This time around, Holland will be joined by some new faces, including director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and fellow cast members Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).

Will Spider-Man 4 Hit July 2026?

Marvel Studios

With pre-production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day starting and the movie seemingly walking toward its eventual lengthy filming schedule, fans will wonder whether it will hit that July 31, 2026 release date.

For months, the air around Spider-Man 4 was tense. Whether it be reported rewrites, working around its stars' busy schedules, or delays elsewhere on the MCU calendar, there has been plenty to talk about surrounding the film, with little actually concrete information about it having been made public.

But now, the ball is actually rolling. Filming on the fourth Spider-Man movie will happen, and a release will come several months later. However, pre-production is only starting now, so hitting that July 31 date could be a tight turnaround for a movie of this size. That is not to say it is impossible, though.

Just last year, fans saw Fantastic Four: First Steps production get started less than a year before release (kicking off at the end of July 2024), and now, the movie is mere weeks away from hitting theater screens worldwide.

So, if Spider-Man 4 can follow in that movie's footsteps and doesn't hit any significant production snags), then it may hit that July 31 release after all.

However, with the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday (a movie originally supposed to come out before Brand New Day), the new Spidey movie may need some creative retooling that could potentially push it out of Summer 2026.