Spider-Man 4's New Update Is Not What We Wanted to Hear

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! Although the Web-Slinger's next big screen outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, could wind up materializing on a different date than initially scheduled. At CinemaCon 2025 on April 5, Sony Pictures CEO and director Destin Daniel Cretton stood before the crowd and announced Brand New Day as the fourth MCU Spider-Man solo movie, with longtime star Tom Holland again donning the mask. At the time, the release date attached to the movie was July 31, 2026, a couple of months after the preceding MCU picture Avengers: Doomsday would land in May 2026. But last month, word broke that Marvel Studios had made the unexpected call to delay Doomsday and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, from May of their respective release years to December.

This release date shake-up also caused fan anxiety for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. If the Spider-Sequel was planned and written for Doomsday's aftermath, and it now releases before the next time the Avengers assemble, it may leave ol' Peter Parker hanging from a tenuous web, story-wise. However, there may be less cause for alarm than originally assumed. Scooper DanielRPK claimed on X that "There's a good chance Spider-Man will get pushed as well:"

Now, any information shared by internet film scoopers should always be taken with a grain of salt. These individuals don't always possess the insider knowledge that they say they do, and their track records often back this up. Nevertheless, assume this intel is accurate. It does actually have a basis in reality. The consensus among MCU enthusiasts is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would explore the fallout of Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps even delving into Battleworld, a concept introduced in the pages of the comics during Secret Wars. It would make sense that with dates becoming shifted, Brand New Day would need to undergo a significant rewrite, and that takes time, possibly leading to a delay in its release.

Marvel Studios

Not to mention that if Brand New Day plans on swinging into theaters in July 2026 and production has not yet begun on it, things could get very dicey. Although, to be fair, this summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps started filming in July 2024 and will be ready for its theatrical release almost exactly a year later. In that sense, Marvel Studios has demonstrated an ability to produce a good-looking movie in a year's time. Still, confirmed casting details for Brand New Day have been scarce, which doesn't exactly bode well for the Web-Head's next time out. A month or two before the kickoff of production, Marvel and Sony would presumably have the cast completely locked down.

Beyond Tom Holland, only three other actors are outright confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Zendaya has been tapped to reprise MJ (via Deadline), Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink has been cast as a yet-to-be confirmed character, and Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina Marrero on The Bear (a performance that nabbed her an Emmy), has also joined the cast in another mystery role. Additionally, rumors persist that MCU staple Mark Ruffalo will be joining the party as Bruce Banner, but this has yet to be announced.

Marvel Studios

So, there seems to be a significant chance that Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't prepared to shoot yet. And with no announced filming start date beyond vague rumors of "summer," worries begin to mount for the movie hitting its July 2026 target. Complicating matters is the fact that Brand New Day's leading man, Tom Holland, has a lot on his plate currently, filming a key part in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey. It's not known when Holland will wrap on Nolan's movie, and this could potentially serve to tie up the actor's itinerary as he moves onto Spider-Man.

It appears the logical explanations as to why Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be hit with a delay are piling up. The idea that Marvel Studios could finalize the cast, potentially commission a script rewrite, and nail down Tom Holland's availability in enough time to complete production on the movie in time for July 2026 does feel slim. Stranger things have happened in the land of Hollywood, but with concerns of overworking visual effects artists coming to the forefront in recent years, and Marvel Studios' new mandate to slow down the pace of their production efforts, it could very well be that Brand New Day gets pushed to a release date that's further out.

Whether or not its new date would come before or after Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen. Although slating Brand New Day post-Doomsday would ease the tension on the studios and likely rule out a rewrite of the film's story. And if the Spider-Man sequel did wind up swapping positions with another movie, it wouldn't be the first time. At one point, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally intended to debut before Spider-Man: No Way Home. But as history indicates, the Doctor Strange follow-up arrived after No Way Home in 2022. It seems now that there is a chance for history to repeat itself.