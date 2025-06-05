Spider-Man 4 Gets First Major Update In Two Months

After two months of radio silence, Marvel has finally shared a significant update on Spider-Man 4. The highly anticipated series had gone quiet since its initial announcement, leaving fans speculating about its development. Now, with fresh details emerging, excitement is building once again for the next chapter in the web-slinger's story.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to begin filming in Glasgow, Scotland, in mid-August, with production crews preparing to shoot scenes locally (per The Herald). According to local notices, the blockbuster (currently operating under the working title Blue Oasis) will film across several city center streets, including Bothwell, St. Vincent, and Waterloo, with full road closures expected. This location shoot is part of the larger summer production schedule announced by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon 2025 at the end of March 2025. The news marks the film's first major on-the-ground update since March and signals real momentum for the web-slinger's highly anticipated fourth outing.

On March 31, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was officially unveiled as the title of the next MCU Spidey film. Although Tom Holland wasn't present in person, he sent a video message teasing that the film represents "a fresh start" after the multiverse-shattering events of No Way Home, which ended with Peter Parker erasing his identity from the world. At the same time, the fourth Holland-led MCU film was delayed one week to July 31, 2026, creating a two-week gap between Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (which Holland also stars in). This filming update also comes after some recent casting news that has been turning heads. Namely, Sadie Sink has been cast in an unknown, potentially mutant role, and The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas will also play an unconfirmed role in the movie. Hopefully, as the production start date gets closer, more official details from Sony Pictures will be unveiled, but its final release date remains a point of speculation for many fans.

Will Spider-Man 4 Be Delayed?

With Avengers: Doomsday recently pushed to December 2026, many fans are beginning to doubt whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hold onto its current release in July 2026. The concern is understandable, Doomsday began filming months ahead of Spidey's fourth MCU film, yet it's now scheduled to debut five months after Brand New Day. Since Brand New Day won't start production until later this summer, the timeline appears tight and has sparked rumors that a 2027 delay could be in the cards.

However, some arguments suggest Sony Pictures may still hit its target. Even under pressure, the studio has a track record of sticking to release dates for its Spider-Man films. Cretton has also confirmed that his team has been working on action sequence ideas for months. It's also possible that some VFX work can begin in parallel, thanks to Marvel’s increasingly streamlined post-production process.

Narratively, keeping the film ahead of Avengers: Doomsday could be a creative necessity. After the multiverse madness in No Way Home, fans are eager to see Peter Parker grounded in a solo story before he's swept up again in another universe-spanning crossover. Sony has not signaled any delays for now, so while speculation continues, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains on track to swing into theaters next summer.