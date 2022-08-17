Black Panther 2 Reveals Official Art for 8 Main Characters

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in the bag, there's only one more movie left for release in 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The project will see Wakanda reeling from the loss of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as the nation must brace itself against one of the biggest threats they've ever faced in Namor and his underwater nation.

Many have hailed the film's first trailer as one of the best Marvel Studios has ever put out—needless to say, fans are excited to see the Ryan Coogler-directed movie.

On top of several returning characters, the new story will be introducing a handful of new faces. One of the most important is Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who actually will be leading her own Disney+ series after Wakanda Forever. Then there's Namor, the big bad of the piece, who will also have his own supporting cast members in Namora and Attuma.

Now, some new art has surfaced that showcases the designs of a majority of the film's cast of colorful characters.

New Art for Black Panther 2 Cast

Thanks to @MCU_Facility on Twitter, some new promotional art pieces for eight of the main characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been released.

The first showcases Letitia Wright's Shuri who sports a new haircut and a bright purple outfit.

Marvel

Next up is Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, who is wearing a snazzy new green outfit with more than a few eye-catching designs. The character also holds some interesting new ring weapons in her hands.

Marvel

Danai Gurira's Okoye is seen donning her classic Dora Milaje outfit, ready to take on the threats facing Wakanda.

Marvel

M'Baku is seen in his Jibari uniform with Winston Duke holding his unique staff.

Marvel

Alex Livinalli, who plays Attuma, sports an awesome-looking headpiece and wields one deadly-looking staff.

Marvel

Tenoch Huerta's Namor looks as regal as ever with his little winged feet keeping him afloat in both the ocean and skies.

Marvel

Mabel Cadena's Namora looks ready for action with a flashy feathered crown atop her head and a razor-sharp blade ready to thrust into her enemies.

Marvel

Last but certainly not least is Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams who looks to be wearing her Mark I uniform, which sports a large arc reactor in the middle of her chest.

Marvel

The Wonderful Character Designs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Needless to say, just from the looks seen above, the designs for the upcoming film are simply incredible. It's not surprising, however, since the first Black Panther did walk away with an Oscar for Best Costume Design back in 2019. It seems that the same award might be in Wakanda Forever's future as well.

One of the big things to note is how Riri Williams looks to have at least two scrappy-looking Mark I designs in her future. There's the one seen above, and then her bulky silver suit which was spotted in recent set photos. This begs the question: when might fans be able to see her more sleek and iconic design?

Aside from the new cast members, many of the returning characters look fairly similar to their debut designs in Black Panther. Out of the bunch, Nakia is the one sporting the most radical redesign—though, obviously, there are bound to be a few more styles awaiting fans when the movie officially lands in theaters on November 11 later this year.