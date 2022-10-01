Black Panther 2 Cast: Every Character Confirmed & Rumored to Appear

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a long time coming. The first film was a massive success back in 2018—critically, financially, and culturally. The movie became extremely important to many people and even helped the characters and its iconic location become a key part of Avengers: Infinity War.

After the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the future of the movie was put into question. How was Marvel Studios going to move on without T'Challa?

Well, Ryan Coogler and the rest of the cast wanted to continue telling the story of Wakanda and create something that would make Boseman proud. The experience was an emotional one for everyone in evolved—but based on everything the world has seen so far, it seems to have paid off.

Ahead of the movie's release in under two months, let's take a look at every character both confirmed and rumored to appear in the upcoming sequel.

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Letitia Wright’s Shuri was among the first to be confirmed for the upcoming film. However, given all of her various controversies, one would be forgiven for thinking she’d been let go.

However, despite all that and a serious on-set accident, the actress will be back. Not only that, but she’s currently the top contender to be the next Black Panther—at least, according to fans.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

It should be no surprise that Nakia is back to partake in the second Wakandan adventure. Though, what she’s up to remains a mystery. However, the character will be sporting an entirely different outfit—a bold, bright green one at that.

Nakia is another contender for the Black Panther mantle, given her combat skills and legacy with Wakanda.

She can be spotted in a few quick shots in the first trailer, seemingly grieving the loss of her King, T’Challa.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Okoye quickly became one of the most popular MCU characters after her debut. In fact, it led to her getting some significant screen time in Avengers: Infinity War.

So, she’ll, of course, be back to protect Wakanda against outside threats when the sequel lands this November.

Rumor also has it that Okoye will be part of “a same-sex relationship with another Dora Milaje.” Who exactly this might be, remains in question.

M'Baku (Winston Duke)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Winston Duke’s M’Baku was another early confirmed cast member and has previously stated that fans should expect Wakanda Forever “to be its own thing.”

He can briefly be seen in the film’s first trailer jumping to attack Namor, a detail revealed by a slightly extended sequence showcased at D23. M’Baku is another contender to take over the Black Panther mantle—though many still favor Shuri over him.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Angela Basset is an incredible actress, and her performance can be felt throughout the first trailer, alongside the full UN scene showcased at D23. Not only does Queen Ramonda have to deal with the loss of her son, but also the volatility of the world’s many nations.

But how will she handle going up against someone like Namor? Hopefully, she fares better than the flooding throne room, as seen in the trailer.

Ayo (Florence Kasumba)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Ayo was last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will be returning for Wakanda Forever. In fact, she can be seen in a single shot of the first teaser.

But what will she be up to? That part isn’t known just yet. She’ll likely still be a part of Dora Milaje, though Ayo might also be involved in the Midnight Angels.

Aneka (Michaela Coel)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Aneka is a new character for this film, and lucky for her, she even gets to wear a fancy new set of armor. In the trailer, she can be seen in the blue Midnight Angels attire, fighting alongside Dora Milaje.

The striking costume was shown off in full detail at D23, and it’s a beauty. Seeing as Aneka will be the one in it, she’ll almost certainly have a major role in the sequel.

Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Riri Williams will be getting her MCU debut long before her streaming series, Ironheart, hits Disney+ next year.

Her exact role in the proceedings is unknown, but rumors indicate she’ll play an important part in the conflict between Wakanda and Namor’s underwater nation. She can be seen forging something in the film’s trailer, and one of her suits was briefly seen in action within the D23 footage.

The character will be suiting up for the adventure, with at least two different armors confirmed already.

Namor (Tenoch Huerta)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Namor has long been rumored to be the antagonist of Wakanda Forever, even though he was only officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The character is classically known to be at odds with the fictional nation of Wakanda in the comics, and that seems to remain true here.

The mutant’s look is ripped straight from the comics, and he even has his winged boots. Hopefully, Huerta brings his all in bringing the anti-hero to life, especially since he’ll almost certainly have a long journey ahead of him in the MCU.

Namora (Mabel Cadena)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

The inclusion of Namora was rumored over a year ago and only confirmed at this year’s Comic-Con San Diego. It wasn't a stretch to believe that this character would go hand-in-hand with the introduction of Namor.

She can be seen in the trailers, with blue skin and a breathing apparatus, ready to face down a mysterious opponent on a street. She’ll more than likely be facing off against Wakanda, much like her cousin.

Attuma (Alex Livinalli)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Attuma is generally known as an antagonist of Namor’s from the comics, but it is unclear if go similar his role will be in the upcoming movie. Could he end up being the true villain of the piece?

When it comes to his design, he truly looks like an intimidating warrior. He wears a massive hammerhead shark skull as a headpiece and holds a massive halberd by his side.

Everett Ross (Martin Freeman)

Marvel Studios

Status: Confirmed

Martin Freeman will be back as everyone’s favorite CIA Agent. This time, going by previous set photos, he’ll be sporting a white beard.

As for his part to play in the story, that part is unknown. Though, given those tense UN scenes with Queen Ramonda, he’ll probably play some sort of role there.

Doctor Doom (TBD)

Marvel

Status: Rumored

Fans have long awaited Doctor Doom’s arrival, so could that anticipation be about to pay off?

A previous rumor indicated that the iconic supervillain might be the ones pulling the strings behind Namor and Wakanda’s conflict from the sidelines—which would be very much in line for the character. If he also happens to be running his fictional nation of Latveria, that would fit even better.

As of now, however, there’s no confirmation that the character will be showing up. Fingers crossed!

Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan)

Marvel Studios

Status: Rumored

With the extreme popularity of Michael B. Jordan’s original Black Panther villain, a return of some sort always seemed like it could be in the cards. Even the actor thought so, as it’s a possibility he’s previously teased.

Is he back from the dead? Or will fans see some sort of a vision featuring the character? Only time will tell.

Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Marvel Studios

Status: Rumored

Val has popped up in several places, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow. But fans know she’ll show her face again at some point before Thunderbolts hits the screen.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was previously seen filming on set for a big Marvel production. At the time, it was clear which it could be—based on location, the two choices were either Hawkeye or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since she was a no-show in Jeremy Renner’s adventure, it seems Black Panther may be the answer.

Sam Wilson/ Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

Marvel Studios

Status: Rumored

The odds of Anthony Mackie being in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are low, but thanks to the recent precedent set by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield, fans are now questioning everything.

The star previously talked about Wakanda Forever wrapping up principal photography, which led everyone to look his way. While the Star clarified he’s not in it, some people still doubt his words.

After all, maybe he needs some suit repairs.

The Large Cast of Wakanda

If this list doesn't make it clear, the cast of Wakanda Forever is hefty. There are a lot of characters to service and now two rich worlds to explore in Wakanda and Namor's underwater nation.

Given Ryan Coogler's talent and previous MCU pedigree, fans should have no doubt he'll do an excellent job sticking the landing for the sequel. People are so confident in his abilities, in fact, that many see him as a great choice to take on Avengers: Secret Wars.

Though, that project is obviously a long way out. In the meantime, for those excited to once again visit Wakanda, tickets for the Black Panther sequel are set to go on sale on October 3.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.