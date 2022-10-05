Black Panther 2 Includes What If’s Black Widow Actress Lake Bell In New Trailer

Marvel Studios just unleashed the second full trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU's final film of Phase 4, which looks to push the African nation to new heights as the Wakandans battle with their underwater neighbors in Talocan.

While this trailer largely centered on Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner, who's been presented as Black Panther 2's villain through the promotional tour, there are numerous other new characters who will also take the spotlight. Included in this mix is Lake Bell, who already has a unique history with Marvel Studios even though she hasn't been seen on screen in the MCU quite yet.

Lake Bell

Bell first took over the role of Black Widow for the animated What If...? series in 2021, and a couple of months after Season 1 ended, set photos showed that she was set to take on a completely different role in Black Panther 2. Now, thanks to the movie's second trailer which debuted a few weeks before the movie's release, fans have their first look at Bell as she pulls double-duty within the MCU.

Lake Bell Arrives in Black Panther 2 Trailer

The second trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showed Lake Bell in action for the first time, although her role in the sequel hasn't been revealed yet.

Early in the trailer, fans see the people of Talocan invading a giant ship in the middle of the ocean, likely looking for either some of their resources or something from Wakanda.

Marvel Studios

Namor's people are seen sneaking around on walkways across the ship, running towards an unknown enemy as they try to complete their mission.

Marvel Studios

The shot then moves to a helicopter landing on the ship, as Lake Bell's undisclosed character jumps out of the cockpit with a gun in hand.

Marvel Studios

Although she's only seen in the frame for a split second, Bell's character pulls up a gun and fires a shot, showing that she's capable of handling whatever comes her way.

Marvel Studios

This will be Bell's second role in the MCU, although it will be her first live-action one after first replacing Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the animated What If...? series.

Marvel Studios

Lake Bell Set for Live-Action MCU Debut

Although set photos showed just a quick shot of Lake Bell in action, her role remains a mystery with only one look at her in this new trailer. She appears to be wearing some kind of business or agency suit, meaning she could be with some federal government or SHIELD or another unknown agency, but that will remain hidden until the movie releases.

Another big question is how big her role actually is, particularly since she makes an appearance in the trailer alongside the Wakandans and the people of Talocan. It's hard to say if she aligns with either nation or whether she's a third party altogether, and there are certainly questions about whether she's on the same ship on which the infiltration takes place.

With a few weeks remaining until Black Panther 2 releases, Bell will be someone interesting to watch out for as more promotional material makes its way into the forefront. She may also pop up in future outings during Phase 5 outside of her work on What If...?, although that will remain a secret for the foreseeable future.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on Friday, November 11.