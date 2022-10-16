Trevor Noah Hints at Role In Black Panther 2

Despite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being less than a month away, the highly-anticipated sequel still remains shrouded in mystery. So far, fans have gotten hints at what to expect, but have not been outright told all that much.

The biggest questions include who the next Black Panther will be, how franchise star Chadwick Boseman will be honored, and what sort of cameos audiences can expect in the film's nearly three-hour runtime.

One name that has come up on the cameo front is comedian Trevor Noah. Noah appeared for a split second in the first film as a Wakandan AI named Griot, but it has been unknown if he will return for the sequel and if his involvement this time around will be expanded.

But Noah has been making the rounds with the expectation that he will leave his post on The Daily Show, and he's been teasing something Marvel-related.

Trevor Noah on a Potential Wakanda Forever Cameo

After appearing briefly in Black Panther back in 2018, comedian Trevor Noah hinted that he may be back for the sequel in a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After being asked by Fallon if he had told "every single human that [he] knew on this planet that [he was] in Black Panther", Noah responded by saying that he hasn't, noting that he "hate(s) spoilers:"

Fallon: “Did you just tell every single human that you knew on this planet that you are in Black Panther? And you’re like dude ‘I’m in the biggest movie ever’.” Noah: “No, you know why? Because I hate spoilers. And so I wouldn't spoil it even for my friends to let them know what I’m doing. I don’t watch trailers for instance. I hate trailer.” Fallon: “Because you don’t want to know?” Noah: “No, like. I like getting into the movie and not knowing what’s coming, what’s gonna happen, not anticipating a scene, not thinking about — Sometimes they’ll put — Have you noticed they’ll put a thing in the trailer that’s not in the movie? And sometimes you wait for the whole movie, and you’re like ‘where’s the thing?’" Fallon: [Laughs]

Then after a long soliloquy about why he hates spoilers along with movie trailers, Fallon tried one last time to get any info out of Noah, to which the comedian replied “I’m just saying you should watch it:”

Noah: “I enjoy the experience of going to the movies, sitting there with my popcorn, and not knowing what's going to happen, and then just enjoying it. Go, along for the ride. What’s the worst that can happen?” Fallon: “Let’s do that. Let’s got to a movie where we have no idea what’s gonna happen.” Noah: “I do that all the time. You should come with me. It’s a lot of fun.” Fallon: “I know you probably won’t tell me now, but are you in the new ‘Black Panther’? Of course, you’re not going to tell me! Why would you tell me? You just explained to me that you don’t like spoilers." Noah: “I’m just saying you should watch it.” Fallon: “I’m gonna, yeah. Do you want me to watch it or listen to it?” Noah: “You should do both. It’d be weird if you only watched it. If you just came into movies with headphones.” Fallon: “If I’m going for your voice, I dunno.”

Is Trevor Noah Back for Black Panther 2?

So, will Trevor Noah actually show up in Wakanda Forever? It certainly looks that way. What will be the bigger question is how much of a role will he play in the sequel.

His Griot AI only made a brief cameo in the first Black Panther film, but there is good reason to believe that he could play a bigger part in Black Panther 2. Seeing as his character was developed by Letitia Wright's Shuri, and it is assumed that she will be the one donning the Panther mask by the end of the film, perhaps he will serve as her personal in-costume assistant akin to Peter Parker's in-suit AI Karen.

Or maybe he could inhabit one of the Ironheart suits that will be worn by Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams. Either way, if he is back and is more than just a split-second cameo, then it seems natural that he be the next in the long line of famed MCU in-costume assistants.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11.