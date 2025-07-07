Tom Cruise's Latest Movie Just Beat Marvel's 2025 Flop

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has now outpaced one of 2025's biggest superhero releases at the domestic box office. Despite solid reviews from critics and fans, this MCU film underperformed financially. Meanwhile, The Final Reckoning has maintained strong legs over a month into its theatrical run.

In a twist this summer movie season, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has officially surpassed Thunderbolts* at the domestic box office, despite facing dwindling theater counts and increasing competition. After grossing a solid $2.7 million in its seventh weekend, a modest 34% drop from the previous frame, Cruise's latest high-flying mission has now climbed to $191.2 million in the U.S., edging past Thunderbolts*' total haul of $189.9 million. This makes The Final Reckoning the sixth highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Mission: Impossible

This box office blow by stresses a disappointing run for Marvel Studios and Disney, as Thunderbolts* was initially positioned as a major tentpole, having been released in early May to kick off summer. The hard facts the studio is left with are that both Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World are joining a sad list of the MCU's 10 lowest-earning box office performers.

Thunderbolts*

Meanwhile, Cruise's Mission: Impossible installment has shown impressive legs. With its current trajectory, The Final Reckoning is projected to finish its domestic run passing Rogue Nation's $195 million and potentially overtaking Ghost Protocol's $209 million.

Following the box office rebound of.The Final Reckoning, Cruise has firmly reestablished his status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, bouncing back from the commercial stumble of Dead Reckoning Part One. Now with his M:I tenure potentially behind him, Cruise is embracing a bold new chapter starring in auteur-driven projects, high-concept originals, and long-awaited sequels.

For a franchise in its eighth entry, Mission: Impossible continues to defy gravity, not unlike its star, and proves that with the right mix of spectacle and staying power, even long-running series can outpace superhero fatigue at the box office.

Marvel Studios will get one more shot to turn things around this year when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, aiming to reignite fan excitement and reclaim its box office dominance.

Will The Fantastic Four Get Overshadowed This Summer?

Marvel Studios

With just weeks to go before The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, the pressure on Marvel Studios has never been higher. Universal's Jurassic Park: Rebirth just roared to a monstrous $300+ million global debut, proving the dinosaur franchise still has its teeth. And the week after, James Gunn's Superman flies into theaters on July 11, backed by an aggressive marketing campaign and box office expectations hinging on early critical reactions.

That leaves The Fantastic Four as the third blockbuster in as many weeks and Marvel's last theatrical swing of 2025. While anticipation is high for the MCU's long-awaited reboot of Marvel's First Family, the timing couldn't be more uncertain. Not only will it face stiff competition from two already-hyped juggernauts, but it also arrives on the heels of a rough stretch for Marvel Studios, with three of its last four releases falling short at the box office.

For a brand that once reigned supreme every summer, coming in third to Jurassic Park and Superman would mark a significant symbolic shift. The Fantastic Four was meant to be the MCU's big course correction, but unless it can cut through the noise with strong word-of-mouth, it risks getting lost in a summer dominated by other heavyweight franchises.