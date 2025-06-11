Superman 2025's Krypto Gets His Own Popcorn Bucket, And It’s Adorable

Another signature popcorn bucket for 2025's Superman film has been revealed - and this one features an adorable supporting character. Superman is the first live-action film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, and it utilizes many familiar characters from DC comics. One such character that audiences are eager to meet is Krypto, Superman's beloved pet and super dog.

The latest popcorn vessel is one of several Superman tie-in buckets already being promoted by cinema chains. This new one, which will be available at Cinemark theatres, features a small-scale model of Superman's canine companion holding a bag of popcorn in his jaws. Krypto is depicted identically to his design in the movie and is wearing his red super cape and yellow collar. Along with the powers of super strength and speed, this latest popcorn bucket design adds super snack bearer to Krypto's list of abilities.

Cinemark

Cinemark has also revealed several other merchandise tie-ins that will be available at its cinemas. A second Krypto-themed popcorn bucket is in the shape of a water bowl with a Superman logo on the rim and an image of Krypto on the opposite side.

Cinemark

The theatre chain is also selling several other popcorn bucket varieties featuring David Corenswet's Superman solo and some with his superhero canine partner. Exclusive Superman collectible cups will also be available at Cinemark, with one emulating Superman's Fortress of Solitude with a 3D design.

Lastly, Cinemark will sell a range of toys, including a cuddly Krypto plushie, which can be paired with a Superman soft toy. The full merchandise lineup can be seen below.

These latest Superman designs add to the rising popularity of exclusive movie-focused tie-in popcorn buckets that has gripped cinema chains in recent years. However, they will have to compete with an equally ambitious The Fantastic Four: First Steps line up of popcorn containers, which will open in cinemas a few weeks after Superman's debut on July 11.

Superman follows the iconic Man of Steel on a quest to reconcile his alien and human heritage, which involves the help of his fellow super-alien pal and pet, Krypto. Also on the journey is Superman's girlfriend, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), his parents Jonathan and Martha Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell), and his nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

What to Expect From Krypto on the Big Screen

DC Studios

Krypto's appearance in Superman will be the character's live-action big-screen debut. The character was previously the lead in DC's animated film DC League of Super-Pets, where he was voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

DC comics fans may be familiar with Krypto and his origin story. Superman's canine companion travelled with him from Krypton after it was destoryed, and his alien genetic makeup gives him similar powers to Kal-El. Some of these, such as super strength, speed, and flight, have already been displayed in Superman's trailers, as Krypto helps his master in some of his most difficult moments.

The decision to include Krypto in the movie was a personal one for James Gunn, who based the dog on his real-life pet, Ozu. Gunn, who adopted the dog while writing Superman, said "Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life." Superman already has a large cast of exciting characters vying for attention, but Krypto is likely to steal as many scenes as he does hearts when the film releases this summer.