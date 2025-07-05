Superman 2025 Movie: All 8 Popcorn Buckets Ranked Best to Worst

DC Studios is ready to soar into theaters with Superman, complete with some of the best popcorn buckets of any movie being released this year. The popcorn bucket trend has taken the movie world by storm over the last few years, and this year has only taken that trend to new heights. Going into the back half of 2025, Superman is almost ready to join that party, with fans wondering which theater chain will have the best popcorn bucket options.

Ahead are the eight best popcorn buckets for DC Studios' 2025 Superman movie, ranked from worst to best. Along with other pieces of merchandise teasing some of the new movie's plot details, these popcorn buckets will make for memorable mementos from the start of James Gunn's new DC Universe.

All 8 Superman Popcorn Buckets Ranked From Worst To Best

Cinemark Superman Tin

Cinemark

One of Cinemark's pieces of Superman merchandise is a 130-oz popcorn tin with imagery from DC Studios' first movie on the side. This imagery shows David Corenswet standing tall in his full Superman suit, complete with the film's title card on the bottom. While this bucket is certainly satisfying for the casual fan, nothing about it is extraordinarily special or unique, going the simple route with its shape and functionality.

Last Son of Krypton Tin

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas joins the Superman merch game with its own set of popcorn buckets and drink cups, including one set called the Kryptonian Collectible Combo. This will include a large popcorn tin (complete with the new Superman "S" on the side), two collectible drink cups, and toppers.

This set's use of the toppers adds a fun and small collectible item for fans, which will embrace the looks of the film's leading heroes and villains. However, like the previous option, the cups and tin keep things relatively simple with imagery from the movie, including a look at Krypto the Superdog.

Alamo Superman Suit Tin

Alamo

Available for sale soon at Alamo Drafthouse will be the Alamo Super Suit Tin, a large popcorn adorned in a unique style of Superman imagery. This bucket embraces the look and some of the feel of David Corenswet's new Superman suit, using the "S" logo on the side and the trunks on the bottom, and the top has an imprint of the movie's title card. This bucket will be an excellent way for fans to celebrate the new DCU's Superman costume through a popcorn bucket, particularly with how colorful and vibrant it is.

Krypto Dog Bowl

Cinemark

Another popcorn bucket from Cinemark could more accurately be described as a popcorn bowl, taking inspiration from Superman's most famous animal star, Krypto the Superdog. Complete with the film's title card and "S" logo on the side, fans can get their hands on a themed dog bowl celebrating the new DC film and its canine star.

While this bucket is on the simpler side, the Krypto inspiration is an instant win for fans, especially animal lovers. The doggie bowl is also unlike any other movie popcorn bucket on the market in recent years, making it a must-have for collectors.

Krypto

Cinemark

Krypto takes the spotlight in a second popcorn bucket, this one depicting the dog himself in his full form. Coming from Cinemark, this bucket shows Krypto sitting and holding a red and white bucket full of popcorn, complete with Superman's "S" on the side. Considering how popular Krypto is sure to be once Superman debuts, fans are sure to want to get their hands on any kind of physical replica of the white puppy.

Newspaper Box

AMC Theatres

Courtesy of AMC Theatres, another round of Superman merchandise will pay homage to both sides of Clark Kent's story. The theater chain will sell a popcorn bucket shaped like a Daliy Planet newspaper box, along with a drink cup with Superman's costume and cape on it; also available will be drink toppers with Krypto and the Superman "S" logo. More so than any other option on this list, this bucket embraces Clark's life at the Daily Planet, which will be just as important in this movie as his life as a superhero.

Krypto Pupcorn

Regal Cinemas

For a third time on this list, Krypto will be the star of his own popcorn bucket, this one coming from Regal Cinemas. Along with a light blue bucket featuring the movie's logo and title card, a cuter and smaller version of Krypto will hang off the side of the bucket, looking longingly at the snack below him. This bucket is unquestionably the most adorable option available, making it a popular choice almost by default.

Heat Vision

Regal Cinemas

Regal also takes the crown for what is likely to be one of the best popcorn buckets of 2025, which comes via the chain's Heat Vision Popcorn Popper Bucket. Instead of a bucket, this piece of merchandise is shaped like the machine in which popcorn is popped, with a small version of the Man of Steel using his heat vision to cook the snack. This bucket does the best job of incorporating the movie in question with the merch and theming it appropriately, making for one of the most unique buckets fans will see all year.

Directed and written by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Superman will be the first theatrical movie in Gunn's new DC Universe. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and more, the story will show Clark Kent's dual life as a reporter and a superhero, dealing with multiple villains in Metropolis and diving into his first encounter with the dangerous Lex Luthor. Superman will soar into theaters on Friday, July 11.