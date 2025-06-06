2025 Superman Movie Reveals Its Best Popcorn Bucket Yet

An epic new collectible popcorn bucket made its way online to celebrate Superman's upcoming theatrical debut in July. The popcorn bucket trend has become massively popular over the last few years for theater chains worldwide, with unique buckets and merchandise helping drive ticket sales for some of the biggest releases.

The Vue theater chain shared information about a new round of merchandise for 2025's Superman. This includes one of the best popcorn buckets yet for the DCU's first theatrical outing. The bucket resembles a large popcorn machine usually seen in theaters, complete with the heating tray used to pop the popcorn before it falls out. However, the bucket is also adorned with the new "S" emblem used by David Corenswet's Superman, and the Man of Steel himself is standing at the base heating the popcorn with his heat vision.

The site also has a few themed drink cups available for sale, one of which highlights the new "S" emblem on the side. This one is made to appear to be surrounded by light blue ice, paying tribute to Superman's use of the ice-set Fortress of Solitude.

Vue also has its own classically shaped popcorn tin bucket with promotional imagery on the side. This one shows Corenswet's titular hero soaring through the air with a smirk on his face and his left hand enclosed in a fist in front of him.

Another gripper cup not only showcases the new Superman emblem but also embraces the theming of the new DCU's Superman costume. Along with the blue cup, which has an imprint of the suit's fabric and lining, a long red cape flows off the back in the same way it does on Clark Kent's suit.

In terms of other popcorn buckets available from DC, the studio developed a container shaped like the semi-triangular "S" emblem, with the popcorn accessible directly from the top of the logo.

Along with the "S" logo bucket, fans can purchase other tins adorned with Superman imagery, using both still shots of Corenswet and animated drawings of his hero; the tops of the tins are again adorned with the emblem on his chest. Further additions to the merchandising include another themed cup with a cape on the back, this one with a blue base and the film's title on the side.

Superman's theatrical poster spotlights another merchandise set, including a drink cup, a paper popcorn bag, and a six-sided popcorn bucket showing Superman flying up into the sky. Drink cups with imagery from the film, including a look at Krypto the Superdog flying through the air, are also available.

With studios focusing on new merchandising practices, these popcorn buckets and cups will be prominent in the lead-up to Superman's debut. The previously mentioned popcorn machine bucket is expected to be one of the more popular ones due to its uniqueness and use of Corenswet's Superman.

Kicking off the new DC Universe in theaters, Superman will show David Corenswet's Clark Kent in his early days as a hero in Metropolis against Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Also starring Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), and Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Superman will have a tall order ahead of him as he takes on Lex, the Authority, and other antagonists. Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Will Superman Get More Popcorn Buckets Before Release?

With Superman just over a month out from its release, its promotional tour is sure to kick into high gear in the weeks to come. New collectibles and tie-in purchasable items are already making their way to shelves, and on the popcorn bucket front, DC Studios could have more in store.

The movie that is arguably Superman's biggest direct competition, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has a few wild options for popcorn buckets, including a 17-inch-tall Galactus head. This comes after other movies like Minecraft, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Dune: Part II became internet sensations because their popcorn buckets became the stuff of internet legend.

Moving forward, DC Studios still has plenty of time to reveal new merchandise and potential popcorn buckets to build up even more hype for Warner Bros.' first movie since 2024's Joker: Folie á Deux.

Whether that happens, Superman is already looking promising in terms of early box office predictions, and should those come true, DC Studios will have quite a successful start to build on for the franchise's hopefully long future.