House of the Dragon is soaring back with the release of Season 2 on HBO and Max, and fans already know the full release schedule of each episode.

Acting as a spin-off of HBO's ever-popular Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon explores the history of the Targaryen dynasty, specifically the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen 200 years before the reign of Daenerys Targaryen.

The premiere episode of Season 1 garnered nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms, a number that only rose for Episode 2 (which was viewed by over 10 million people). The finale, which drew around 9.3 million viewers, was the most-watched season or series finale for an HBO series in its first night since Game of Thrones ended.

HBO plans to produce four seasons of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Schedule

HBO recently released the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, confirming that it would premiere on the network and the Max streaming service on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Following the series premiere, each subsequent episode will be released on Sundays in the same time slot.

Like most seasons of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon Season 1 included 10 hour-long episodes. Season 2, however, will change things up a bit as it was confirmed to only feature eight episodes (still roughly one hour long a piece).

With one episode airing per week, House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin in mid-June and last until early August.

Here is the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 2, with each episode set to release on HBO and Max at 9 p.m. ET:

Episode 1: Sunday, June 16

Episode 2: Sunday, June 23

Episode 3: Sunday, June 30

Episode 4: Sunday, July 7

Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

What To Expect in House of the Dragon Season 2

"Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced" is one of the many famous lines in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood (which House of the Dragon is adapted from).

After Aemond Targaryen killed Lucerys Velaryon in the Season 1 finale, fans knew that the Dance of the Dragons was officially underway.

Without revealing specific spoilers from Fire & Blood, fans can expect an all-out war in Season 2 between the Greens (led by Alicent Hightower and King Aegon II) and the Blacks (led by Rhaenyra and Daemon).

Rhaenyra and Daemon will undoubtedly seek revenge for Lucerys' murder. If the source material is followed, it could take place in one of the most brutal scenes in the history of the Game of Thrones franchise (and will also likely happen in Episode 1).

The trailer revealed that both sides will seek allies to support them in the coming war.

As shown in the footage, the Blacks will turn to the Starks of Winterfell for help. Jacaerys specifically will meet with Cregan Stark, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North (shown with Jacaerys atop the Wall in the trailer), who will supply the Blacks with an army of men known as the Winter Wolves.

These Winter Wolves are no ordinary soldiers. Instead of being younger, freshly-trained warriors, the Winter Wolves are older, grizzled men who march off to war with the sole intention of not returning home so that their families can have enough food and resources to outlast the winter.

With soldiers on the Blacks' side who have nothing to lose, they will be a formidable force for the Greens.

The Battle at Rook's Rest is also teased in the trailer, with Rook's Rest being shown in the background of a few shots. In Fire & Blood, this is one of the bigger battles that takes place during the Dance of the Dragons, so fans can expect to see a lot of action and possibly an entire episode dedicated to that specific event.

A shot of Criston Cole (which looks to be from the Battle at Rook's Rest) revealed him wearing the gold necklace of the Hand of the King, indicating that Otto Hightower will, in fact, be fired from his position as Hand and that it will be given to Criston Cole.

This is likely due to Otto's hesitantness about going to war with Rhaenyra and the Blacks, leading to Aegon appointing Criston as his new Hand.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream on Max, and Season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

