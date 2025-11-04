Official Star Wars Art Reveals One Hero Originally Looked Like a Villain (Photos)

Newly unearthed Star Wars art revealed one Rogue One hero was originally planned to look significantly more like a villain. After being teased in the greater Star Wars universe for some time, the extremist rebel leader Saw Gerrera (played by Forest Whitaker) finally made his live-action debut as a part of 2016's epic Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He burst onto the scene as a respirator-powered over-the-hill revolutionary feuding with the Rebel Alliance over their handling of the ongoing conflict with the Galactic Empire.

While the character has primarily been branded a hero in the Star Wars universe, that may not have always been the plan, at least from an aesthetic point of view. Nearly a decade after the release of Rogue One, Star Wars concept artist Vincent Jenkins shared a spine-chilling peek at a scrapped look for Saw Gerrera in the 2016 film.

Vincent Jenkins

The pair of concept pieces shows an unused version of the revolutionary, one that would have resided in an icy cave, assumed to be on Hoth. This take on Whitaker's Star Wars character can be seen sitting in a large throne, wearing a wampa pelt and surrounded by the decaying remnants of Rebel technology.

Vincent Jenkins

He is also permanently attached to his signature breathing apparatus, it seems, as opposed to something he takes on and off when he needs to suck back some Rhydonium (the substance of which he was revealed to be addicted to in Andor Season 2).

Lucasfilm

This version of Saw comes off much more terrifying than that presented in the final film, looking more like an ancient Sith lord rather than a rough-and-tumble Rebel general. Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera ultimately ended up looking significantly different in Rogue One, wearing a small metallic suit and claiming a sandy cave on the moon of Jedha.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney+. Fans looking for more of Saw in the Star Wars universe can find him in several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Andor, and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

When Could Saw Gerrera Return to the Star Wars Universe?

Saw Gerrera has had plenty of looks over the years in the Star Wars universe. From the days of the Clone Wars to his final few moments on Jedha fighting the Empire, the franchise has managed to capture Saw throughout his life at many points. However, he has never (and likely will never) look as truly evil as he does in these newly revealed concept pieces.

While the character may be dead by the end of Rogue One, his time in the galaxy far, far away may not actually be over. As long as there are projects that take place between Episode III and Episode IV, there will be a chance for Saw to pop back up.

In fact, next year will see the release of the new Maul: Shadow Lord series, a new animated show that centers on the galaxy in the wake of Order 66. Nothing has been mentioned about Saw potentially being a part of the new Maul-focused streaming venture.

Still, he could possibly show up in that series—especially if its titular Sith explores the various rebel factions taking hold after the rise of the Empire.