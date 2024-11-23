Season 2 of Ahsoka may be the final chapter of Rosario Dawson's Disney+ story.

The first season of Ahsoka ended on a cliffhanger with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea while Thrawn and Ezra Bridger successfully returned to the galaxy.

In January 2024, Star Wars announced Season 2 was in development, but a new report suggests it might be the last.

Is Star Wars Planning To Cancel Ahsoka?

Star Wars

Ahsoka's Disney+ story may be wrapping up sooner than expected.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is planning a fitting conclusion for Ahsoka Season 2 in case it isn't renewed for a third season.

If so, Star Wars fans should expect answers and reunions in the Season 2 finale instead of further cliffhangers and suspense.

Still, it's important to note that Star Wars hasn't canceled Ahsoka yet as a Season 3 is possible.

But what this uncertainty says about the continued future of the Disney+ MandoVerse, and the studio's confidence in Ahsoka, is unknown.

When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Release on Disney+?

Previously, Richtman reported Season 2 was set to begin shooting in April 2025 and likely after production wraps on The Mandalorian and Grogu.

If that is still true, Ahsoka Season 2 is projected to release on Disney+ sometime in Summer 2026 if production follows the same timeline as Season 1.

However, the Ahsoka cast is expected to appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu. If the film releases before Ahsoka Season 2, the sophomore season's storyline is a mystery and could be more of a continuation of the crossover MandoVerse film than Season 1's storyline.

Perhaps the most glaring question heading into Season 2 is how Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll returns without late actor Ray Stevenson.

Hopefully, fans will get answers and an idea of what to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

Season 1 of Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.