Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

As Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire adds to the Monsterverse franchise in theaters, fans are already considering when it will begin streaming online.

Godzilla x Kong marks Warner Bros.' (WB) fifth outing in the Monsterverse. It follows up on the two behemoths' epic battle in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong with another massive clash of titans.

Deadline confirmed a $194 million global opening weekend for the sequel at the box office (which ranks second to 2014's Godzilla), leaving many now wondering when the film will be online for its streaming run.

When Will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Online?

Warner Bros.

Following Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's theatrical debut on March 29, viewers are now looking ahead to when the new Monsterverse movie will begin streaming and release online.

With this movie being produced by Warner Bros., its ultimate subscription streaming destination will be on Max, where all WB movies land after their time in theaters.

For comparison, below is a list of recent theatrical premiere dates from Warner Bros. along with their digital releases and Max arrivals:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Theatrical: March 17, 2023 Digital: April 7, 2023 (21 days after theatrical) Streaming: May 23, 2023 (67 days after theatrical)

Evil Dead Rise Theatrical: April 21, 2023 Digital: May 9, 2023 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: June 23, 2023 (63 days after theatrical)

The Flash

Theatrical: June 16, 2023 Digital: July 18, 2023 (33 days after theatrical) Streaming: August 25, 2023 (70 days after theatrical)

Barbie

Theatrical: July 21, 2023 Digital: September 12, 2023 (53 days after theatrical) Streaming: December 15, 2023 (147 days after theatrical)

Blue Beetle

Theatrical: August 18, 2023 Digital: September 26, 2023 (39 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 17, 2023 (91 days after theatrical)

Wonka

Theatrical: December 15, 2023 Digital: January 30, 2024 (39 days after theatrical) Streaming: March 8, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)



Based on those numbers and Godzilla x Kong's positive box office performance, many expect the film's digital release date (when it'll be available for digital purchase and rental) to come sometime in May 2024, about 39-53 days after debuting in theaters.

When Will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Begin Streaming?

Although Godzilla x Kong is still in the early stages of its theatrical run, its outstanding performance thus far is sure to keep it on the big screen for a while.

Thanks to minimal competition with entries like Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4 having already been on screen for multiple weeks, this Monsterverse film has a chance to succeed with a more open slate of movies.

Godzilla x Kong will likely be the biggest blockbuster in theaters for all of April ahead of releases like The Fall Guy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

As such, its Max debut should be held back until at least 91 days after its theatrical arrival, which could potentially be pushed further as well.

Should that happen, fans can expect Godzilla x Kong to begin its streaming run on Max in May, which might be delayed until June if its box office success continues.

Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire is currently playing in theaters.

