Fans are confused as to why Godzilla is pink in his next big team-up with Kong in the upcoming event film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The first trailer for the movie surprised fans when they first spotted Godzilla’s new vibrant makeover. But the same promotional footage also confirms he won't present this fresh pink look for the entirety of the movie, leading many to question what causes the change.

Why is Godzilla Pink in 2024's The New Empire?

Warner Bros.

Since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has yet to release, it's important to note that there isn't a hard and confirmed answer to why Godzilla is pink. There are, however, some theories.

One theory is that Godzilla has evolved since audiences last saw him. After all, there is one particular shot that may showcase the titular Titan taking a nice little hibernation.

But why exactly would he need to evolve?

The first prediction stems from 2021's Godzilla vs Kong, which suggests that, after being outclassed by Mechagodzilla, Godzilla realizes he needs to improve. So, he decides to go into hibernation, which leads to a metamorphosis, and his new, perhaps more powerful, pink appearance.

Another similar theory, with the same overall idea, is instead about being defeated by either Skar King or Shimo, the two new adversaries introduced in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

After all, nothing quite seems to spur a major upgrade - which certainly isn't a new concept for good 'ol' Zilla - like getting one's ass handed to them.

But Why Is Godzilla Pink, Opposed to Any Other Color?

Warner Bros.

Pink is certainly a choice when it comes to Godzilla's new secondary color. But is there a reason for that specific shade?

One theory is that it's related to the energies of Hollow Earth—which features prominently in the plot of the upcoming film.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also introduced Axis Mundi, an other-worldly location likely directly linked to Hollow Earth by existing as a bridge between it and Earth. Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted pink lightning strikes in the distance skyline while following the story there in the Apple TV+ series.

Then there are the crystals that viewers can see in the recent trailers for The new Empire, likely residing in Hollow Earth as well, which may share some connection to Godzilla’s new design.

Interestingly enough, Shimo also has some bright spikes of its own. Perhaps they are made from the same cloth?

The (Likely) Real Reason Godzilla Changed Colors

Warner Bros.

There's a far more practical and logistical reason as to why Godzilla is now pink in the new movie.

Much like superheroes in comic book movies, new looks sell merchandise and inherently increase new interest in a character or project.

At the end of the day, Legendary probably just wanted Godzilla to have a unique look for this new outing. It’s similar to how Kong also has a new, unique look with his yellow gauntlet brace.

Godzilla, in particular, has had many different looks throughout the decades, so one should not be surprised that the trend continues. However, the new pink flare is certainly one of the Titan’s bolder and louder design choices.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits theaters on March 29.