James Gunn Shuts Down Lois Lane's Superman Movie Casting Rumor

With rumors flooding the internet about the DCU's upcoming revival/reboot, James Gunn confirmed one to be fake about the development of Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy became one of the biggest announcements revealed during Gunn's introductory press session as DC Studios co-CEO, confirming that Clark Kent and Lois Lane's story will be redone from the ground up. And while this movie won't feature Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, Gunn is sure to have some exciting developments up his sleeve in the near future.

Following that news, DC Studios writer Tom King revealed that Gunn would serve as the director of this Kryptonian reboot after Gunn confirmed that he was writing the script during his debut announcement video in January 2023.

But with more than two years before this new adventure kicks off the theatrical slate for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, rumors are already flooding the internet about potential casting decisions for the upcoming origin story.

James Gunn Clarifies Superman Casting Rumor

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to reveal the truth about a rumor regarding the casting of Lois Lane in the upcoming DCU movie Superman: Legacy.

YouTuber Grace Randolph shared on her Beyond the Trailer channel that Warner Bros. sent out a casting call for actors to portray Superman and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy with an age range of 20-30, noting that there were plans to film in early 2024.

While unconfirmed reports indicated that Superman would be about 25 years old in this movie, Gunn shut down the casting rumor about Clark and Lois, explaining that the movie doesn't even have a casting director yet:

"No. A casting director hasn’t even been hired."

When Will Casting Take Place for Superman: Legacy?

James Gunn is never one to let bogus rumors like this run rampant online for too long, almost instantaneously setting the record straight on what's happening with casting for his new Superman movie. But the real question now is when exactly the casting and production of Chapter 1's first movie will be underway.

In mid-February, Gunn confirmed that the slate's first project was officially in production, making it clear that that project, Creature Commandos, would be canon with everything that happens in Superman: Legacy.

But looking at this new movie, Lois Lane should be a key part of the story, especially with Gunn noting that Clark Kent will be in his early days as a reporter for the Daily Planet.

Following Amy Adams' portrayal of Lois in Man of Steel, the age range mentioned in the rumor makes sense looking at how old Superman will be. But with Gunn's tweet, it's clear that nothing will happen with production or casting until a casting director is at least hired, which may not be for some time.

Even though Gunn is already formulating plenty of ideas for characters he wants to include in Superman: Legacy, it's still well over two years until the movie will hit theaters, meaning casting may not even commence until later this year or early 2024.

Superman: Legacy will debut in theaters on July 11, 2025.