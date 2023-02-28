James Gunn’s Superman Movie Likely to Include 1 Key Side Hero

Krypto the Superdog has become a leading candidate to join Clark Kent/Kal-El in Superman: Legacy based on writer James Gunn's comments regarding the canine hero.

One of Warner Bros.' most anticipated films is Superman: Legacy. With a release date of July 11, 2025, it will be the first solo Superman film in 12 years, replacing Henry Cavill as Clark Kent in lieu of a younger actor.

This will simultaneously kick off DC Studios' re-vamped universe and what co-CEO James Gunn is calling Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Besides monsters, what other allies or adversaries could appear in the upcoming DC film? Look no further than Krytpo, a Kryptonian dog gifted with the ability of flight that Gunn has repeatedly shown interest in over the years.

Krypto Coming to Superman: Legacy?

DC Comics

Recently James Gunn responded to one Twitter user asking if he likes Superman's super-pet, correcting them by stating, "No I love Krypto."

This should come as no surprise as Gunn was previously rumored to be working on a solo Krypto film, which he later explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

I wasn’t interested in doing a [traditional] Superman thing. A superpowered dog from Krypton, running around a city, destroying it, while Superman tries to track him down and get him – that seemed interesting to me.”

A part of DC Studios' new plan is to connect a universe amongst different forms of media such as TV, movies, animated series, and video games. For example, Creature Commandos is a DCU animated show that will have characters crossover into live-action.

During the first DC Studios announcements at the end of January, Gunn explained how this cross-media universe could be executed.

He confirmed that a Superman game wouldn't happen, but a Krypto game could make sense in between Legacy and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

[W]e’ll have the Superman film come out, then maybe two years later, we have the Supergirl movie coming out. So, what’s the story in between there? Is there a Krypto game that we can play that comes in between them? Something that’s still set in the world with these characters, but is its own thing. We want to give the prominence to games that they deserve.

Another hint to the flying pup's possible appearance is that the comic All-Star Superman was said to be influencing Legacy, which features the cape-wearing canine.

A continual concentration on the Kryptonian pup may have already revealed Gunn's future plans.

James Gunn's Love for Super-Dogs

This wouldn't be the first time the writer, director, and now executive has featured a dog in his superhero film. Cosmo the Spacedog was just spotlighted in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last November.

Adding Krypto to the DCU and Superman: Legacy would make a lot of sense based on the more light-hearted tone James Gunn and his team appear to be aiming for.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said during the new DC slate announcement that "[Superman] is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Nothing quite exemplifies this sentiment like the relationship between a man and his furry best friend.

Safran also mentioned that Legacy "focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing." Could some of that heritage relate back to his furry friend?

Find out when Superman: Legacy releases in theaters on July 11, 2025.