Amy Adams Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Superman Return

Following Henry Cavill's exciting comeback as Superman in Black Adam, Lois Lane actress Amy Adams expressed her excitement to see him return to the role in the DC Universe (DCU).

Cavill has been one of the hottest names coming out of the DCU in recent weeks thanks to his five-second cameo appearance in the mid-credits scene from Black Adam. Reports have even indicated that he's finally set to get his long-awaited second solo movie with Man of Steel 2 supposedly being in development, although there are no signs pointing to when it will arrive.

Cavill's first solo movie, 2013's Man of Steel, officially kicked off the DCU as he made his debut as Clark Kent/Superman, with A-list co-stars in Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, and Oscar-winner Amy Adams. Adams took on the newest iteration of Lois Lane, a role that she would play twice more in the canon DCU and for a fourth time in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Now, with Cavill officially back in play, Adams has taken the opportunity to express her own joy to see her old running mate back in the red-and-blue super suit.

Amy Adams Celebrates Henry Cavill's DC Return

DC

Speaking with Variety at the world premiere event for Disenchanted, Lois Lane star Amy Adams publicly spoke on Henry Cavill's return to the DC Universe as Superman for the first time.

Calling the news "exciting," she revealed that she actually heard about Cavill's return from her husband, calling him "such a wonderful Superman" and expressing her excitement to see him back with the franchise:

Variety: “Henry Cavill is back as Superman!” Amy Adams: “Isn’t that exciting?!” Variety: “When did you hear? How did you find out?” Adams: “I mean, I think I heard it from my husband actually, yeah. I’m thrilled for him, he’s such a wonderful Superman, so I’m very excited for him.”

She also addressed the idea of Lois Lane coming back, explaining that the creatives at Warner Bros. "haven't spoken to (her) about it." When asked if she wants Lois to come back, Adams shared her support for whatever direction the studio goes, whether they bring her back for the role or not:

Variety: “Lois coming back?” Adams: “They haven’t spoken to me about it.” Variety: “Do you want Lois to come back?” Adams: “I mean, if it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past, so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

Will Amy Adams Come Back to the DCU?

Considering that Amy Adams is one of the founding members of the DCU on screen, it's thrilling to see how happy she is that Cavill is getting the chance to play Superman in future DC movies. And with more appearances than almost any actor in the DCU, she's built her own impressive legacy as her character of Lois Lane continues her work at the Daily Planet while keeping her relationship with Clark Kent intact.

But now, following her quotes, the most natural question that fans will ask is whether Adams will actually get the chance to play Lois Lane in future DCU projects, which would be her first time in the canon universe since 2017's Justice League.

Looking at her quotes, it's difficult to predict whether Lois will actually be used in either Man of Steel 2 or other upcoming projects including Superman, especially with no other projects confirmed for development after 2023. But should she get that chance, she would help push the story forward alongside Cavill as Warner Bros. works to build a cohesive and exciting universe that fans can get behind.