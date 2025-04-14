Superman 2025 Trailer 2 Gets An Official Update From James Gunn

DC Studios CEO James Gunn offered a fresh update on the timing of the next Superman trailer.

He goes by many names; Kal-El, The Man of Steel, Earth's Champion, but in his new upcoming movie, James Gunn will explore what really makes Superman tick: the kind, virtuous, beating heart of Clark Kent. Superman, starring David Corenswet, will see the iconic hero conquer trials never before put to film.

Gunn Offers Loose Superman Trailer Timetable

DC

Superman director James Gunn gave an answer regarding the film's next trailer via his Instagram account. Unfortunately, the morsel of info from Gunn's update will likely disappoint DCU devotees expecting a new trailer soon.

User priya_nshu0902 left a point-blank query in the comment section on a photo of James Gunn's cat, Emily Monster: "Superman 2nd trailer when."

The filmmaker responded that he and DC Studios intend to take "a beat" before dropping more Superman footage:

"We just released five minutes of footage in theaters so it will be a beat!"

Indeed, Warner Bros. unveiled a five-minute-long sneak peek of Superman, attached to screenings of A Minecraft Movie (check out a complete description of the preview here).

DC enthusiasts will need to exercise some patience as they wait for the next full trailer and Superman's much-anticipated theatrical debut on July 11.

What Could Be Seen In Superman's Second Trailer?

DC Studios

With a second trailer for Superman looming on the distant horizon, audiences might be curious about what could be shown when it eventually surfaces.

Sadly, as open and forthcoming as James Gunn often is about current and future DCU projects, Warner Bros. and DC Studios as a whole are far more secretive. This should be unsurprising, as the studio does not want to put the cart before the horse and reveal too much about Superman before its summer release date.

So, with this in mind, nobody knows for certain what shots, characters, or battles might be included in Superman's second trailer. But that doesn't mean that educated guesses regarding the trailer's content can't be made.

For starters, it seems likely that new footage could be showcased of the film's supporting superheroes, like Hawkgirl and Metamorpho. Neither character has gotten much play in Superman's marketing thus far, with fans turning to secondary sources to get a look at their designs.

Logically speaking, the next trailer should also devote some time to an emotional moment or two between Clark and his one true love, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

Recent reports indicated that Clark and Lois haven't been an item for very long when Superman's story kicks off but that they have very compatible values, even if the couple doesn't always see eye-to-eye on how to go about their lives and jobs.

In all likelihood, more of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor would not go unappreciated either. The egomaniacal, xenophobic billionaire has taken a backseat in previous previews. This has lead some to believe that Luthor might not be the film's main villain.

At any rate, factoring in that the initial trailer premiered in December 2024, the sneak peek screened on Friday, April 4, and in James Gunn's own words, it will be a while before another trailer drops. Hopefully, though, it will be more than worth the wait.