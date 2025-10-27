Daredevil Star Spoils Return of Iconic Netflix Villain In MCU Phase 6

A major Daredevil: Born Again star just spoiled the return of his Marvel villain in one of the MCU's Disney+ series in Phase 6. Charlie Cox's Daredevil finally returned to the small screen in 2025, continuing the story established in the first three seasons under Marvel's Netflix shows. Alongside the titular character, several heroes and villains from Daredevil's world also made a comeback, one of them being Wilson Bethel's Bullseye. The Marvel villain made his presence felt right off the bat in Daredevil: Born Again's premiere after he killed Foggy Nelson, and his dangerous tendencies have yet to stop since he was still at large in the Season 1 finale.

Bethel previously teased that fans will see a more unhinged version of Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, noting that "some sides of his personality that we haven't seen yet" will be showcased in the sophomore run. While Bullseye's story in Season 2 is still shrouded in secrecy, it seems the character is already slated for another return.

Speaking as a guest at San Antonio's Spacecon (via Nerdtropolis), Bullseye star Wilson Bethel confirmed that his Marvel villain will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 in 2027, indicating that Dex Poindexter's story is far from over in Season 2 and beyond:

"As some of you might know, we've already [got] picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way, Kingpin, and all the rest."

This important update from Bethel may be too spoilery because it would mean that Bullseye will not bite the bullet in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, lessening the stakes for the character when he returns once again in Season 3 (one of Phase 6's final television projects).

Bethel also hyped up Bullseye's return in Season 2, teasing that the show will continue to explore the character's "messed up psyche:"

"I have good news for you, which is that the new season’ll be out next year. There are a whole new avenues of Dex’s interesting dynamic, messed up psyche, that we get to explore and that’s some really, really fun stuff for Bullseye and Dex."

The Marvel actor also revealed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will highlight "the coolest Bullseye fight sequence" that fans have yet to see:

Spacecon Host: "Any physical changes or some new looks or anything?" Wilson Bethel: "I get calf implants, but there’s a ton of stuff to look forward to. I think, honestly, some of the best action sequences of the whole show are coming in the new season that will be out in March. I think the coolest Bullseye fight sequence that we have yet to see on the show is part of this season. One that truly is f**ckin awesome. There is a ton to look forward to this season."

Bullseye's highly anticipated return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 means that his revenge tour against Mayor Fisk and Vanessa will continue while navigating his wanted man status in New York.

Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed to be released on Disney+ in March 2026. The story revolves around the titular hero's efforts in building an army against Mayor Fisk and his anti-vigilante task force. Joining Bethel in a stacked Season 2 cast are the likes of Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Wall, Krysten Ritter, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Gandolfini.

What Bullseye's Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Means

Marvel Television

Aside from the obvious spoiler that Bullseye will live to fight another day in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, the character's return after Season 3 means that his conflict with Daredevil, Mayor Fisk, and Vanessa will further escalate in the show's sophomore run.

Season 2 may set the stage for Bullseye to reluctantly team up with Daredevil, considering they are both wanted men under Mayor Fisk's martial law in New York. However, this team-up is expected to be short-lived, possibly leading to a much personal confrontation in Season 3.

Given Bullseye's unhinged status, combined with the villain's unexpected new power and persistence for revenge, Dex could achieve his goal in possibly killing off Vanessa in Season 2 to send a message to Mayor Fisk before eventually targeting his true archenemy (Daredevil) again in Season 3.

Another plot point that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could explore is Bullseye potentially duking it out with other Marvel heroes like Jessica Jones and the Punisher, allowing fresh stories and new action sequences to take center stage.