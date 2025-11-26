Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer 2 Gets Imminent Update (Report)

The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer 2 may be imminent, so imminent, in fact, that some fans have seemingly already seen it. 2026's Mando Movie is being touted as one of Disney's biggest theatrical releases of the year, as the Star Wars franchise returns to the silver screen for the first time in over half a decade. The Mandalorian & Grogu has already started its promotional push with its first trailer having arrived in mid-September, but fans have been waiting for the next sneak peek at the new film.

According to reports, a new Mandalorian & Grogu trailer may already be playing in select theaters, teasing the release of trailer 2. Word is that the latest look at the 2026 Star Wars movie is being attached to select showings of Zootopia 2, which debuted on Wednesday, November 26.

Star Wars New Net shared the news on X, writing that this new trailer " isn't wholly new," but features new footage. This reportedly includes a stinger that sees Grogu interacting with a few Mouse Droids:

"Currently at 'Zootopia 2.' While the trailer being shown for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' isn't wholly new, we can confirm there is new footage! The highlight being a stinger at the end involving Grogu and some mouse droids."

Fellow Star Wars insider MandoVerse Updates wrote that trailer 2 is "much stronger" than the first, after the debut Mando Movie trailer received mixed reviews from fans.

Additionally, Star Wars just released a brand new poster for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and some insiders are indicating the trailer will be released online very soon.

Star Wars

A new Mandalorian & Grogu trailer is nowhere to be seen online, at the time of writing, and Lucasfilm/Disney have yet to comment on reports of trailer 2 playing before Zootopia 2.

The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22, 2026. The new star-faring adventure from The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau follows Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable green-skinned companion, Grogu, as they are tasked with a new intergalactic mission from the New Republic. Pascal is joined in the film by newcomers to the franchise Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

When Will The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer 2 Be Released?

Lucasfilm

If these reports are true, and The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer 2 is playing in front of Zootopia 2, then fans can likely expect this new look at the 2026 blockbuster to make its way online soon.

Disney (and, in turn, Lucasfilm) has not been one to hide trailers behind a theatrical release. The studio has attached special teasers for its biggest upcoming movies to a particular theatrical release, but usually follows this up after several days with an official release for fans at home.

While much of the attention on this front has been on reports that Avengers: Doomsday will debut its first trailer ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, it seems as though Disney had another trailer-based trick up its sleeve with the Mando Movie.

Should this new look be exclusive to theaters showing Zootopia 2 for now, fans can likley expect the second trailer to be officially debuted sometime in the next couple of days.

This could come after the Thanksgiving weekend, allowing the special sneak peek to breathe through Zootopia 2's opening weekend, or it could drop as a part of the Thanksgiving slate of NFL games, which draw a more-than-usual amount of eyes.