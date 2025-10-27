Kylo Ren Movie Petition Gains Steam, Demanding Disney Uncancel Hunt For Ben Solo

A petition has surfaced online, as fans attempt to convince Disney to uncancel the scrapped Kylo Ren movie. The Star Wars fandom has been abuzz after recent quotes surfaced suggesting Disney cancelled a new film project centered on Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, titled The Hunt for Ben Solo. According to Driver, the movie would have been directed by Oceans 11 filmmaker Steven Soderbergh with a script from The Bourne Ultimatum and Rogue One scribe Scott Z. Burns.

Fans have shown their disdain for Disney's decision to cancel the Kylo Ren movie in various ways. While some have resorted to badgering Disney CEO Bob Iger on social media, others have taken matters into their own hands. An online petition has appeared, requesting that the studio reconsider its Hunt for Ben Solo decision.

The Change.com petition currently has over 1,300 signatures after being shared in several prominent Star Wars fan communities. It calls the cancellation of the Adam Driver-led film a "grave mistake," adding that "The love and appreciation fans have for Ben Solo...grows every day:"

"As we have recently learned from actor Adam Driver, a Star Wars film titled 'The Hunt For Ben Solo' was — at one point — in development. The story was outlined by Driver, Steven Soderbergh and Rebecca Blunt, and a script was eventually written by Scott Z. Burns with the support of Lucasfilm. Unfortunately the project was scrapped by Disney and never went into production. We believe this was a grave mistake and it should be rectified as soon as possible. The love and appreciation fans have for Ben Solo has been apparent for years, and it grows stronger every day. For most of us, our only real disappointment with the character was the fact that he did not get to live on past The Rise Of Skywalker. While we don’t know what the plot of this proposed film may have been, it seems it would have — at the very least — further explored the potential the character so obviously had."

The petitioner continues, asking "the powers that be at Walt Disney Studios to immediately greenlight the feature film" and rectify the "mistake:"

"Not only that, it is now clear that Adam Driver himself was more than keen to continue playing the character. Considering Driver’s standout performance as Kylo Ren / Ben Solo in the Sequel Trilogy, it would be a wasted opportunity to not allow such an esteemed actor the chance to continue in the Star Wars universe. The fans want it. Lucasfilm wants it. Adam Driver wants it. So what are you waiting for, Disney? We, the undersigned, hereby humbly ask the powers that be at Walt Disney Studios to immediately greenlight the feature film “Star Wars: The Hunt For Ben Solo'."

Various signers have vocally shared their support in the quest to 'uncancel' the Star Wars film.

"Disney will eventually have to learn that if they want to make money, they have to listen to what the audience wants," one signer wrote. "Kylo Ren taught me I am not my past," another remarked, adding, "I want justice for Ben Solo. I want my plea to be heard."

Various Star Wars social channels, as well as those of several high-ranking Disney executives, have been flooded with comments about the scrapped film, marking the beginning of what could become a full-fledged fan movement pushing Disney to reconsider the project.

Will The Hunt for Ben Solo Actually Happen?

Lucasfilm

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that The Hunt for Ben Solo movie will have, but that does not mean it is entirely impossible.

The primary reason for doubt that Disney would reconsider the movie's prospects is simply the time that has elapsed since this decision was seemingly made. The pitch to Disney reportedly happened sometime around 2021.

That means it has been nearly half a decade since Bob Iger and the Disney brain trust turned down the idea. Star Wars itself has moved on, getting ready to start its own theatrical movie-making machine again with the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu (read more about the Star Wars movie slate here).

Even if the studio were to look back into the title, it was such a whole package project, with Driver, Soderbergh, and Burns each making up a key piece of the alchemy that has fans excited about the idea.

Given the passage of time, it is unclear whether this triumvirate of A-list talent would even consider reassembling to revisit the project. There is a chance it could happen, though.

Suppose fans continue to make enough of a fuss about the movie. In that case, Disney would at least have to consider contacting those involved to see if they are still interested, but that would require even more widespread and long-lasting uproar from fans.

If the Star Wars faithful can turn this into the next "Release the Snyder Cut" movement, launching a full-scale campaign to revive the movie, then Iger would at least have to get on the phone.