Star Wars is trolling fans with a pair of new social posts online. Fans have been up in arms for days after it was revealed that Disney scrapped a post-Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren movie starring Adam Driver and directed by Ocean's 11 filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and titled The Hunt for Ben Solo. This has led to widespread calls for the House of Mouse to reverse the decision entirely, a request that has been met with silence from the Hollywood giant.

Despite not having released an official statement on The Hunt for Ben Solo situation, it seems as though the official Star Wars social channels are having some fun with the movie's controversial cancellation. A pair of posts online from the star-faring franchise have been shared, leaving fans scratching their heads following the news of the axed Kylo Ren movie.

Instagram

The Star Wars faithful noticed that mere days after the Hunt for Ben Solo revelation, the official Star Wars Spain Instagram account shared an image of Driver's character for the first time in months.

The new image, a painting by artist Clayton Crain, features Kylo Ren standing alongside his Jedi alter ego, Ben Solo, in an epic hero stance. The last time the account posted specifically about the Kylo Ren character was on July 11, 2025, making the time of this most recent image eerily conspicuous.

This is on top of the official Star Wars YouTube channel posting Kylo Ren's death (which was reportedly the primary reason for Disney turning down the Hunt for Ben Solo idea) for the very first time.

Watch the scene below:

The last time Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was seen was at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, when he sacrificed himself during the final clash with the villainous Emperor. This Kylo Ren movie would have seen Driver return to the role with Steven Soderbergh set to direct and a script from Scott Z. Burns.

Why Is Star Wars Posting About Ben Solo?

Lucasfilm

It is a little odd to see Star Wars posting an influx of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo content all of a sudden, considering the flak the brand is getting over the recent Hunt for Ben Solo news.

There have been few Star Wars cancellations (of which there have been many over the years) to have spawned the kind of passionate outcry that this most recent uncovered project did. So why would Star Wars itself be leaning into it?

In initial reports, Driver posited that Lucasfilm itself initially loved the idea of the Hunt for Ben Solo, but it was Disney that ultimately shut down the concept. However, this has not stopped audiences from directing some of their comments towards the Star Wars studio rather than the Disney brand as a whole.

There are a couple of reasons these new posts have emerged after all of this. The first is that Disney/Lucasfilm is actively canvassing fans following the release of the Hunt for Ben Solo report, gauging just how seriously fans truly are about the character and idea. That seems highly unlikely, but there is at least a chance that could be the case.

The other, more probable reason is that Star Wars, Lucasfilm, and Disney have noticed the surge in interest surrounding the character and are capitalizing on it. They are not necessarily trolling fans, but instead sharing Kylo-related content because they are aware of the increased interest in Driver's sequels villain.