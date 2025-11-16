Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Will Reportedly Include This Familiar Batman Character (Rumor)

A familiar Batman character is rumored to appear in DC Studios' Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn's DCU took flight this past summer with the release of Superman in theaters. This, along with HBO Max's Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2, kicked off a new wave of super-powered storytelling from the blue brand.

Gunn's Kryptonian epic will continue with the release of Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow in 2027, bringing back several familiar faces from the first film, as well as some new additions that fans will recognize from elsewhere in DC Studios' interconnected comic book universe. One of these returning names could potentially be a Batman-associated character already present in DCU canon.

According to a new report from insider MyTimeToShineHello, Sasha Bordeaux, played by Sol Rodriguez, will return in the Superman sequel. Rogriguez debuted as the iconic DC character in the recently completed second season of James Gunn's Peacemaker, appearing as an agent of the metahuman governing agency ARGUS alongside Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

In that series, it was revealed that Sasha was a little more than she was leading on, sporting cybernetic, cyborg-like enhancements under her skin (read more about Sasha Bordeaux's new powers here).

Bordeaux's history in the comics is closely tied to Batman, of all people. On the page, she is best known for being one of Bruce Wayne's team of bodyguards. The pair eventually develops a romantic relationship, before she takes the fall for the Gotham City billionaire after the pair are wrongfully accused of murder.

It is after this stint behind bars that Bordeaux becomes the super-powered version of the character fans have seen in the DCU. In prison, the character is recruited by Checkmate (which recently made its debut in Peacemaker Season 2 as well). The crime-fighting agency fakes Sasha's death and brings her into its ranks.

DC Comics

After rising to second-in-command, she turns on the Checkmate team, joining the OMAC cyborg army and acquiring the cybernetic enhancements fans were teased with in the character's DCU debut.

Rodriguez would join a Superman 2 cast that already includes David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, and Frank Grillo, among others. The new DCU blockbuster from DC Studios head James Gunn will follow Corenswet's Superman and Hoult's Lex Luthor as they are forced to work together following the emergence of a yet-to-be-revealed common enemy. Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow soars into theaters on July 9, 2027.

How Will Shasha Bordeaux Factor into Superman 2?

After putting her stamp on Peacemaker Season 2, it is an exciting prospect to hear that Sol Rodriguez's Sasha Bordeaux will be back in the DCU spotlight with the release of Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow.

Not much is yet known about James Gunn's incoming super-human sequel (including what epic DC villain will be the movie's primary threat), but there are a few things fans can glean from Bordeaux's potential appearance in the film.

Bordeaux popping up following the events of Peacemaker Season 2 likely opens the door for several other returning cast member to reprise their DCU roles in the film. This primarily includes the Checkmate team, as introduced at the end of Peacemaker's second season.

The end of Gunn's 2025 HBO Max series saw characters like John Cena's Christopher Smith (who has now been locked away in an extra-dimensional prison), Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt found the covert operations security agency that would come to be known as Checkmate.

Bordeaux's inclusion in the new film likely means Checkmate will play at least some small part in its comic book narrative.

And who knows? Perhaps this is where Rodriguez's character finally meets the DCU's Bruce Wayne, getting recruited to join his security team and setting up her Gotham-based journey, as seen in the comics.