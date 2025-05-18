Batman Villain Actor Confirms Role In James Gunn's DC Reboot

A new DC reboot actor confirmed her Batman villain role in one of James Gunn's upcoming DCU projects. Gunn (who is directing this summer's Superman film starring David Corenswet) has plans for DC's Caped Crusader in his new vision for the franchise, but when this Gotham-based fare will see the light of day remains to be seen. That has not stopped the DC Studios co-CEO from sprinkling in Easter eggs related to Bruce Wayne into other projects across the brand's expansive TV and film slate.

Actress Brey Noelle revealed in a new social post that she will play the Batman baddie White Rabbit in Peacemaker Season 2. While often associated with the Dark Knight, Noelle's character has a long history in DC Comics, making her appearance in the R-rated series exciting for longtime DC fans.

Brey Noelle

The Replicator star shared the news on her personal Instagram page, celebrating that she has been cast in Peacemaker, with several white rabbit emojis, insinuating that she will bring to life the DC big bad:

"'PEACEMAKER.' SEASON 2. EPISODE 1. Catch me on the 1st Episode of the new season of 'Peacemaker' August 21st on Max So honored and grateful to be there as [white rabbit emoji]"

Noelle's involvement in the series was first reported in late March after news of her casting in the role leaked. While not outright speaking about her casting at the time, she shared initial stories about her signing on for Peacemaker Season 2, seemingly confirming their validity.

Noelle's White Rabbit is not the only Batman-associated character making their DC reboot debut in the upcoming series, with Sol Rodriguez's Sasha Bordeaux confirmed to appear in the new batch of episodes as well.

From the mind of Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman director James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 2 tells the story of disgraced superhero Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (played by former WWE superstar John Cena) as he is recruited by a mysterious government agency known as ARGUS to take on various super-powered threats.

Season 2 of the hit R-rated Max series has been in the works since February 2022, picking up its DCEU-set story and planting it into the newly-branded DCU for its second run on the series. New episodes of Peacemaker are set to be released on Max starting on August 21, 2025.

Who Is Peacemaker's White Rabbit Character?

DC Comics

Despite White Rabbit making her DCU debut without a Batman to play off of, that does not mean her arrival will not be any less celebrated by DC Comics fans.

The character will likely be one of the villains that John Cena's Peacemaker will have to contend with in Peacemaker Season 2 after eliminating the terrifying butterfly threat in the show's first batch of episodes.

In the comics, White Rabbit is a criminal known as Jaina Hudson. She is an Indian socialite with the power to duplicate herself, creating an albino twin with superhuman speed and a rabbit outfit akin to a Playboy bunny.

Noelle's version of the character will seemingly stand opposite Peacemaker and the ARGUS team at some point as the team attempts to stop any metahumans who threaten the general public.

Perhaps she will join forces with a few other villains (like Snowflame, who is reported to appear), setting up a supervillain team to take on Cena's morally grey superhero character.