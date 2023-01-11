Black Panther 3 Gets Exciting Update from Letitia Wright

For those wondering if and when Black Panther 3 will be happening, Letitia Wright gave an update on the matter.

This is far from the first time fans have wondered if a third movie was going to happen.

Wakanda Forever's producer, Nate Moore, previously shared how they've "floated around" ideas for a third film. However, its existence depends on "how audiences receive" the second—which, from the looks of it now, was pretty well.

As for if director Ryan Coogler would come back to direct another installment, the director slyly remarked that "as long as folks will have [him]," he'd do more Wakanda-Focused projects.

Now it's the Black Panther herself's time to tease the inevitable project.

While on the red carpet for the Golden Globes Awards, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright gave the world an update on a third film in the series.

When asked if fans could expect to see a sequel, the newly minted superhero herself told Variety that "[she] think[s] it's already in the works:"

"I think it's already in the works. You know we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out, and just everybody just coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break. We need to regroup and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab. so it's going to take awhile, but [I'm] really excited for you guys to see that."

When asked if it truly is a done deal, Wright responded that she "believe[s] that good words manifest," possibly indicating that another installment isn't for sure yet:"

"I mean I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest. So I'm manifesting a 'Black Panther 3'—why not?

But Where Does Another Black Panther Fit?

While a Black Panther 3 feels obvious, when looking at Marvel Studios' massive slate there doesn't seem to be much room for the project—especially before Avengers: Secret Wars.

It's already hard to see how Marvel Studios will fit in everything they want before the next Avengers films, and a third installment for Black Panther might not fit the bigger MCU narrative. Though, if the delays keep up, a spot might open up.

There's also the rumored Disney+ series focusing on Okoye, which many now assume is simply a Midnight Angels show. However, fans are still waiting on an official update from Marvel, as they themselves have not yet acknowledged the show's existence.

At the end of the day, Black Panther 3 will happen, it could just take a while. If it doesn't happen until after the Multiverse Saga, perhaps the long-awaited third movie could work at bringing some mutants into the picture.

Perhaps the hypothetical film could introduce Storm to the world before she runs off and officially joins the X-Men.