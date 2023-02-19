Black Panther 3: Letitia Wright Backpedals on Her Sequel Comments

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has backpedaled on her recent comments suggesting that work on a third film in the MCU franchise is already underway.

Unlike Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, director Ryan Coogler's second MCU outing landed well with both critics and audiences. It didn't take long for questions to start arising about another sequel for the franchise.

Recently, while on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, Wright revealed that she thinks Black Panther 3 is "already in the works."

Even Coogler himself has admitted that "as long as folks will have [him]," he's happy to continue telling stories about Wakanda.

In a new interview with Buzzfeed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright looked to clarify her recent quotes suggesting that a third movie in the Black Panther franchise is already underway.

Wright noted that "what [she] tried to say," was that "there is always the hope" for another movie:

“What I tried to say, maybe I didn't do it clearly enough, to clarify, there is always the hope that you would have another film, especially in a franchise."

The actress still made it clear that she "think[s] [there] will be" another installment:

“If there is to be another film, which I hope there will be, I think there will be; it takes time to make it; you have to go through the script process.”

Wright also pointed to director Ryan Coogler, sharing that he "needs rest to think of what to put together for the next one:"

What Secrets Might Black Panther 3 Bring?

On the one hand, a third Black Panther seems obvious, given the franchise's success and the love behind each film. However, at the same time, Marvel Studios' slate is so jam-packed that it's hard to see where another sequel would even fit.

Given that Marvel Studios is delaying several different projects, with more likely to come, the timeline for a threequel seems far in the distance.

When a third Black Panther film hypothetically arrives, there's one character who should show up that fans have been clamoring for: Doctor Doom.

The iconic villain leads his fictional nation of Latveria, and it would be quite a sight to see him pitted against both Wakanda and Talokan.

Even without a third film, the story of Wakanda will continue. This will likely be in the form of the world's interest in Vibranium, something many fans expect to see play out over projects such as Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+.