New Black Panther 2 Photos Reveal Main Villains & Lead Heroes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks to close out the MCU's Phase 4 slate with an emotional adventure as Marvel Studio's final theatrical release of 2022. Although the sequel will be without the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Black Panther 2 will feature an impressive group of heroes and villains that will drive Wakanda's legacy to new heights within the MCU.

While there are a number of potential candidates to take over the Black Panther mantle and suit in the movie, heroes like Okoye, Shuri, M'Baku and others will be essential to get their country back on its feet following such a devastating loss. But on the other side of the fight is a powerful nation in Talocan, led by Namor the Sub-Mariner in his MCU debut as he brings a cast of formidable allies into battle against the Wakandans.

With only a couple of months left until Black Panther 2 releases, fans have gotten a number of images and photos showcasing these characters, including the first full trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This continues with a new set of imagery that features the key players in the MCU

New Black Panther 2 Pics Unveiled

Twitter user @MCU_Facility shared new promotional images of the heroes and villains that will star in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

One image features the four leading heroes in Danai Gurira's Okoye, Letitia Wright's Shuri, and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia next to each other. Behind them stands Winston Duke's M'Baku, complete with his staff as the four characters face their next battle.

Marvel Studios

On the opposing side are the "villains" of the sequel, the underwater-based Talocanians.

Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner is fully adorned in what should be the royal garb that he wears as the ruler of Talocan. To his left is Mitzi Mabel Cadena's Namora, while Alex Livinalli's villainous Attuma stands to Namor's right.

Marvel Studios

And finally, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart gets her own image as she wears one of her high-tech suits. This appears to be Riri Williams' Mark I armor, which should come into play fairly early in the proceedings during Black Panther 2.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther 2's Villains vs. Heroes

While these images don't necessarily unveil anything new, eight different characters get some more time in the spotlight with Black Panther 2 getting ready to release. The upcoming war between Wakanda and its underwater neighbors will be an intense one to usher in a new phase of MCU storytelling. All this is compounded by the mystery of who the new Black Panther will be.

The sequel also has a golden opportunity to introduce one of the MCU's newest heroes in Riri Williams, with Ironheart getting her own picture in this collection of promo material. She'll move from this movie directly into her own Disney+ series, complete with a newly upgraded suit that will come before the final credits roll in Black Panther 2.

Now, fans continue to wait for more story details to reveal themselves over the coming weeks as Marvel Studios continues to promote its final film of the year. A second trailer should make its way to the public before too long, with more specifics on the movie sure to become public at that time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.