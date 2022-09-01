New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-Featured Sizzle Reel Announced

Marvel Studios made waves during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as it unveiled the debut trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to attendees and the world. The trailer drew an insane 172 million views in the first 24 hours and received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans after it came online.

The long-awaited first look brought with it the unfortunate news of T'Challa's death, the first look at Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and confirmation that Wakanda will be going to war with Namor the Sub-Mariner and his people in the November blockbuster. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting more as the countdown to the second trailer continues.

There has yet to be any confirmation as to when Black Panther enthusiasts will catch another peak at Wakanda Forever, but the sequel will soon feature in an upcoming theatrical montage.

Black Panther 2 to Feature in New Sizzle Reel

Fandango's Erik Davis revealed that as part of the National Cinema Day celebrations on Saturday, September 3, a new sizzle reel will be released and feature footage from upcoming films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Harry Styles' My Policeman.

The reel will be shown to those attending screenings on the day at 3000 theaters across the United States, with tickets priced at only $3.

Davis did not confirm whether the footage featured will be brand-new clips or existing shots from the first trailer released in July.

When Will Black Panther 2's Next Trailer Release?

The wait is on for more of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but will this sizzle reel deliver that? Although there's a high chance it will offer one or two new shots, that will likely be padded out with existing footage to make up the Wakandan portion of the reel - that will also be packed with plenty more upcoming releases.

With regard to when the second trailer will debut, Thor: Love and Thunder separated its first two trailers by about a month. While this is a tough comparison point, as Thor 4 debuted its first look far closer to release than Black Panther 2, the second came around a month and a half before hitting theaters.

As Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters in mid-November, that ought to place the second trailer somewhere between late September and early October. But before then, D23 attendees ought to get a taste of something new during the Marvel Studios presentation on Saturday, September 10.

For now, fans will continue to eagerly await the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday, November 11.