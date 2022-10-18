Black Panther 2 Reveals Exact Time Critics Reviews Go Online

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inching closer to its premiere, and marketing has been ramping up in the past weeks. The final trailer showcased tons of new footage for the MCU sequel, revealing special looks at its massive cast and the war between Wakanda and Namor's nation of Talocan.

Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore even compared the events of Wakanda Forever to those of 1972's cinematic classic The Godfather, noting that the movie has "a little bit of a mob feel" to it with two families going to war with one another.

Moreover, new data has revealed that the MCU sequel is on pace for a massive opening weekend at the box office, potentially earning between $180 million and $225 million.

As the movie's release date continues to approach, new details about when audiences can find out the first reactions and reviews for the Black Panther sequel have been revealed.

When Will Black Panther 2's Reviews Go Live?

Collider's Steven Weintraub shared that the review embargo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lifts on Tuesday, November 8 at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.

Weintraub also revealed that the social embargo for the MCU sequel will be lifted on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:00 pm PT.

For reference, Wakanda Forever will be released in most theaters worldwide on Friday, November 11.

In comparison, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' review embargo was lifted on August 23, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET, just over a week before its theatrical release on September 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the review embargo for Eternals was lifted on Sunday, October 19, 2021, two weeks from its theatrical premiere on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a unique timing when it came to its social and review embargo since it was lifted on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 pm PT. This came only four days before the threequel's global debut

As for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel's review embargo was lifted on Tuesday, May 3 at 6:00 am PT, which was three days away from its theatrical release.

The review embargo for Thor: Love and Thunder was lifted on Tuesday, July 5, three days from its theatrical premiere on Friday, July 8.

Marvel Tries to Prevent Black Panther 2 Spoilers

It seems that Marvel Studios is still actively preventing spoilers from leaking ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's premiere, considering that the review embargo will be lifted close to its theatrical release.

Given that Wakanda Forever is at the tail-end of Phase 4, massive ramifications to Phase 5 and beyond could be revealed in the sequel, meaning that each reaction and review will be crucial to monitor in terms of preventing spoilers from leaking.

A previous rumor hinted that Wakanda Forever could introduce Doctor Doom, and his arrival could be the massive spoiler that Marvel is trying to prevent from leaking.

Moreover, T'Challa's funeral could also be home to spoilers, since other MCU heroes could appear in Wakanda to honor the fallen king.

At this stage, this is pure speculation, but it's reasonable to assume that something major will indeed happen during the events of the sequel that has universe-spanning implications.

Hopefully, no spoilers will leak from the critics themselves when they post their social reactions and reviews at the specified time above.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.