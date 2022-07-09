Chris Evans Gives Blunt Response to Captain America 4 Uncertainty

Captain America’s legacy within the MCU is as deep as any character in the franchise, having been a part of Marvel’s big-screen lore for more than a decade. Chris Evans first carried the mantle as Steve Rogers from 2011 to 2019, and in the final moments of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Rogers passed the mantle and the shield on to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson for Phase 4 and beyond.

Following a journey of self-discovery and acceptance regarding his new status in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie’s MCU veteran fully evolved into Captain America as he took down the Flag Smashers. Donning his impressive new Wakanda-based suit and delivering a monumental speech to the world at the end of Episode 6, there is no doubt about Sam Wilson being one of the Avengers' key leaders moving forward.

Now, Mackie is already set to reprise his role in Captain America 4, and he has almost no bigger supporter than Evans after the actor behind First Avenger left the role three years ago. Most recently, he shared his support for Mackie's new status within the MCU more fervently than ever, leaving absolutely no uncertainty regarding who the MCU's Captain America truly is.

Chris Evans Sets Record Straight on Captain America

Following the announcement revealing that Julius Onah will direct Marvel Studios' Captain America 4, The Hollywood Reporter shared on Twitter that it's unknown "if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first Captain America" in the sequel while bringing up the question of "who is entitled to carry the shield."

Evans then bluntly responded to any doubt that this Tweet presented about Cap 4's leading Captain America, saying in no uncertain terms that "Sam Wilson is Captain America."

Less than a month ago, Evans shared his first public thoughts on Mackie's new Captain America while promoting Lightyear, sharing immense pride in his co-star as he moves forward:

"No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice… I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Evans shared the same sentiment about Mackie taking over the role shortly after that, confirming that Sam Wilson is now Captain America while admitting that it would take a lot for him to return to the role:

"To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

Chris Evans Fully Supports Captain America 4 Star

Captain America is unquestionably the biggest role that Chris Evans has played over his long career, and he continues to support the MCU even after putting the role to bed such a long time ago. Heck, he's even admitted that there are parts of the experience that he'll miss as the MCU continues to move forward to greater heights.

Even so, the last few years have proven that Marvel Studios is intent on continuing the early legacy it built in the Infinity Saga while still introducing new faces to carry mantles across the story. This has already been seen with Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye and Florence Pugh in Black Widow, and now, Evans wants the world to know unquestionably that he has passed the Captain America torch to Anthony Mackie.

Should Evans actually make a comeback as Steve Rogers someday, it seems unlikely that it would be in Captain America 4, simply to make sure that he doesn't take any shine away from his Infinity Saga co-star. Sure, Sam Wilson will still have plenty of external and internal struggles to deal with in the story after taking on this new role, but he won't have his old partner holding him back.

For now, Mackie is prepared to continue his role as Sam Wilson and Captain America in Captain America 4, although there is no timeframe for production or release yet.