Anthony Mackie Reveals New Image of His Captain America Suit on Falcon and Winter Soldier Set

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Today saw the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's concluding episode which finally introduced Sam Wilson to the world as the next Captain America.

It's been a long road to get to this point from his introduction as the Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Seven years, and seven appearances later, the veteran soldier has taken up the shield and donned his own unique version of the legendary patriotic suit.

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA

In a post on Twitter, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie has shared a look at his new Captain America suit behind the scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie expressed his gratitude to viewers for watching the show, sharing the following message:

“What a Friday it has been... thank you to everyone who’s seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier!”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA?

Sam's Wakandan-developed Captain America suit has proven to be a hit among most viewers, with many fans calling it one of the best to come out of the MCU. While the new look is quite a departure from Steve Rogers, it bears a strong resemblance to his typical Captain America suit in Marvel Comics. In the grand scheme of the superhero world, Wilson taking up the mantle is a relatively new addition to the universe, having first wielded the shield in 2014.

The climactic ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left Marvel fans with plenty to look forward to from the future of the MCU. In traditional Marvel fashion, there were plenty of threads left open for whatever form the sequel may take, however, some of these plots will likely continue in other projects instead.

A fourth Captain America movie was just revealed to be in development under the series' showrunner Malcolm Spellman, seemingly revealing the story will continue in a theatrical outing, not on Disney+.

Based on the past status-quo of the team, Sam Wilson's Captain America may well lead the Avengers when they next assemble in a TBD fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end, an Assembled special is expected to release in the near future much like WandaVision, to explore the production of the series.