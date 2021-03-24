Disney Reveals Anthony Mackie's New Captain America Suit With Official Merch

Warning — This article contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is taking the spotlight this time around. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series follows the post-Blip life of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they try to navigate a world without their best friend, Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America.

So far, the first episode managed to set up key story beats that will be further explored in the coming weeks such as Bucky's redemption and Sam's decision of giving Captain America's shield to the government. These plot points will be beneficial in terms of expanding the character arc of these heroes, and it will be interesting to see how Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showcase those in the series' narrative.

While fans wait for the next chapter of the Marvel series, a new piece of merchandise may have revealed a spoiler-heavy look at Sam's new suit at the tail-end of the show.

SAM WILSON AS CAPTAIN AMERICA

An international listing from Disney on the Tmall retail website revealed a fresh look at Sam Wilson's Captain America costume that will debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney

Based on the image, Anthony Mackie's new Falcon costume will be infused with star-spangled elements to cement his transition into the MCU's new Captain America.

Disney

THE MCU'S NEW STAR-SPANGLED LEADER

Even though Sam had to give up the iconic shield to the government during the first episode, Avengers: Endgame made it clear that Falcon is the next Captain America. Despite that, part of the fun of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the exploration of the heroic journey of Sam in the six-episode run of the show, and this will be capped off by the character's transformation into the Star-Spangled Avenger.

This latest piece of merchandise is no doubt the best look of Falcon's new super-suit, and it should dial more hype for the eventual live-action debut of the costume at the end of the Marvel series. Interestingly, a previously-released toy image of the same costume was also shown last year, essentially confirming that the past leak is official.

In comparison, the MCU version of Sam's Captain America costume is somewhat similar to the one that is featured in the comics, but there are elements such as the wings and the armband that are unique to the live-action iteration. By showcasing a comic-accurate look, it follows the trend that WandaVision established with Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch attire.

It remains to be seen how the new suit will be introduced to Anthony Mackie's hero in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it's safe to say that Sam will go through a plethora of challenges first before eventually wearing the costume.

All in all, Sam's leadership attributes will be front and center during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it looks like the character is poised to lead a new generation of heroes when the credits roll for the limited series.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.