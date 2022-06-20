MCU Phase 5: Marvel Boss Teases 'Roadmap' Reveal Coming Soon

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost always on most fans' minds. Even audiences sitting down to watch Thor: Love and Thunder will be thinking ahead about what the post-credits scene will be before the movie even starts. It's simply the nature of being engaged by Marvel's massive interconnected world. People will always want to know what's next.

So what is the big plan for this most recent phase of content? Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attended an in-person creative retreat that included a giant board "that took [them] through the next decade" of MCU projects. So, needless to say, the big wigs know the general direction in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading.

But when might fans start to learn a little more about it?

Marvel Studios' next big public event looks to be a panel during D23, one that will contain "surprise guests" and "exclusive footage." Now, during Love and Thunder's press tour, Feige has revealed how the world will learn more about the MCU's future sooner rather than later.

Phase 5 Roadmap Incoming

Marvel

In an interview with Gamesradar, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased the future of the MCU, including when fans might start learning about the company's Phase 5 plans.

Feige shared how "people will start to see where this next saga is going," and that within the next few months, audiences will be able to see a "tiny bit more of the roadmap:"

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going... I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Marvel's Phase 5 Is Almost Here

Feige is almost certainly referencing the most recent announcement about the studio's presence at D23, as rumors indicate that Marvel Studios won't be presenting anything at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. It wouldn't be the first time the massive studio chose to dip on the convention, as they've already established precedence for putting all of their attention into D23 in years past.

Even with all of that said, they have been known to make random announcements before—such as casually dropping Shawn Levy's new Deadpool 3 directing gig.

So, what announcements can fans expect? Well, the next Avengers film is almost certainly going to be revealed, and hopefully with a Secret Wars subtitle, given all of the Multiverse focus as of late. Then there will probably be more proper reveals of projects such as Nova, Thunderbolts, and Planet Hulk.

On top of new projects, the studio will likely also give audiences a better idea of release dates in 2023 and onwards, information which tends to come hand-in-hand with a roadmap. Maybe fans will even get a proper tease as to when the X-Men will finally be making their way over to the MCU, which is something that everyone wants to know.

Ms. Marvel is currently airing on Disney+, while Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on July 8.