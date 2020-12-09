Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Recent Cast Additions Will Reportedly Just Have Cameo Roles

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been rumored to be joining the cast of Spider-Man 3 since October. Whether they had both already signed onto the movie was conflicting between reports, but the point was that it seemed almost certain that they would be in it.

When asked directly to Sony, a representative avoided outright denying it, continuing to let fans endlessly speculate. A Sony division in Latin America posted a video seemingly outright confirming that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be in Spider-Man 3. When this video was reported on and gained traction on Twitter, it was quickly made private.

The most recent news is now saying that while Andrew Garfield has signed onto the film, Marvel Studios and Sony are still enticing to sign on. However, after all this build-up, it may turn out that these two may end up having a smaller role than some fans may have expected in this movie, along with the other actors rumored to join.

NEWS

KC of GWW, who originally broke the news of Alfred Molina returning to the role of Doctor Octopus, which was later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter, replied to someone asking themselves “...how much screen time these characters will actually have?”

KC responded to the tweet, saying that “most” of the newly-reported cast members in Spider-Man 3 will just have cameos or will appear in the film's third act action set pieces.

Most are cameos and their act action set pieces — KC “Santa was a Mushroom” Walsh - BLM (@TheComixKid) December 8, 2020

KC later clarified that Daredevil and the Spider-Men will end up having “roughly” the same amount of screen time, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being reserved “mostly” for the third act.

They will probably all end up being roughly the same, the spider-men are mostly for the 3rd act — KC “Santa was a Mushroom” Walsh - BLM (@TheComixKid) December 9, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

Considering the news that has been trickling out about the casting for Spider-Man 3, most of them being cameos or only appearing briefly in the movie actually makes sense, especially if Tobey Maguire is still in talks with Marvel Studios and Sony to appear alongside Andrew Garfield.

It seems more than likely that it's Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus who will have more screen time, as news of Electro broke almost an entire month before shooting for Spider-Man 3 even began. Additionally, in KC's original report about Alfred Molina joining the cast, he said that Molina was on set “a bit ago” working on stunt choreography and “...has started filming his scenes in the past couple weeks.”

It seems more and more likely that Garfield and Maguire will appear in the action set-piece laden third-act of Spider-Man 3 to help out Tom Holland. That makes sense since this is still Tom Holland's franchise, not to mention that it'd be a bit crowded if the other two took up any more screen time than necessary.