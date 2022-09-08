D23 Expo: Exact TIME of Marvel & Star Wars’ Major Panels In 2022

Marvel and Star Wars have each already delivered major announcements once this year at San Diego Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration, respectively, but both will be back once again this weekend for the bi-annual D23 Expo.

Due to the pandemic, Disney has unfortunately been unable to hold its grand-scale convention since 2019. However, this year has finally brought back in-person events to their former glory, allowing them to be enjoyed properly once again.

Although the biggest announcements from Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy will come on Saturday, September 10, during the Hall D23 Presentation, Disney has a whole weekend of fun lined up.

Marvel and Star Wars' Main Panels

The official website for Disney's D23 Expo has listed the schedule for the three-day event which includes the times for several panels that will feature the Marvel and Star Wars universes. While most of the major reveals will remain exclusive to those attending the convention, several will be live streamed to the world. Check out the full schedule for the Marvel and Star Wars events below:

Note: All times are listed in Pacific Standard (PST)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

10:30 AM – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony: Disney CEO Bob Chapek will give fans an early look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder—an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making—during the incredible opening event, which will also feature musical performances, special guests, and surprises for the audience.

1 PM – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE: Tune in to the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

2:30 PM – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music: Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

10 AM - Hall D23 Presentation: Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests.

11:45 AM - Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Join the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur team as they share a sneak of the series before its debut on Disney Channel and Disney+. Moderated by Pilar Flynn (producer), the panelists include Diamond White (Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Libe Barer (Casey), and Steve Loter (EP).

2 PM – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man: Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international superstardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the webhead across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

10:30 AM – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products: Join Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro for a look at Disney's boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

Marvel's Extra Presentations on Expo Floor

Marvel also revealed that D23 will feature a number of MCU-centric booths throughout the weekend that will discuss several Phase 4 releases. Many of these presentations on the expo floor will be followed by special signings from Marvel Studios creatives for those in attendance at the convention.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

11 AM - Thor: Love and Thunder: Presented by Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, and John Staub. Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder and sign an exclusive poster.

1 PM - WandaVision VFX Presentation: VFX Presentation with James Alexander and Tara DeMarco

2 PM - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Presented by Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, and Jana Schirmer. Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and sign an exclusive poster.

3:30 PM - Find the Variant Game

5 PM - Marvel Studios Trivia

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

11 AM - Ms. Marvel + She-Hulk: Presented by Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, and Mushk Rizvi. Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Ms. Marvel and sign an exclusive She-Hulk poster.

1 PM - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sizzle/Q&A: Marvel Studios Visual Development artists premiere an exclusive concept art poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

2:30 PM - Ms. Marvel Filmmaker Presentation: Chat with Sana Amanat.

3:30 PM - Find the Variant Game

5 PM - Marvel Studios Trivia

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

9:30 AM - Marvel Studios Archives and Costume Reveal: We hear from Wendy Craig about her role at Marvel Studios and reveal costumes from an upcoming Marvel Studios title.

11 AM - Moon Knight: Presented by Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, and Mike Uwandi. Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Moon Knight and sign an exclusive poster.

1:30 PM - Unscripted Content Presentation: We hear from Jeff Redmond and Lauren Goralski about their roles at Marvel Studios.

2:30 PM - Find the Variant Game

4 PM - Marvel Studios Trivia

What to Expect from Marvel and Star Wars at D23

Unfortunately, not all the fun of D23 will be available to those watching from around the world, as Disney has already published a limited schedule of what will be streamed online. That will include much of what was discussed above, but not the blockbuster Hall D23 panel that will undoubtedly make the biggest splash.

D23 will include a panel on Friday focused on Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney's upcoming video games which will be streamed online. The event is expected to include reveals from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and more upcoming releases.

When it comes to the big Hall D23 presentation, there's no telling what Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios have to offer, especially having already had some massive reveals earlier in the year. The MCU is expected to highlight the likes of Werewolf by Night, Deadpool 3, and more, while Star Wars goes big on the future of the MandoVerse and its other Disney+ content.

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy will make their big D23 presentations on Saturday, September 10.