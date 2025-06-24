Marvel Studios Confirms 1 Big Upcoming MCU Movie Will Be at Comic-Con 2025

Marvel Studios has confirmed its presence at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, where it plans to promote its next major blockbuster. Fans were disappointed to learn that Marvel would not host its traditional Saturday Hall H panel at SDCC this year, although the move makes sense given the lack of MCU releases to promote for the remainder of the year. However, the studio still plans to attend the comic convention, and several surprises could be in store.

Advertising spotted around the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego has confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be at SDCC. Images shared via the SDCC Unofficial Blog show banners around town highlighting Marvel Studios' upcoming The Fantastic Four film, which is a guarantee that the movie will be marketed at the convention. Several banners for other Disney Studios films have also been spotted, including Tron: Ares and Predator: Badlands, hinting at their inclusion.

This makes The Fantastic Four: First Steps one of the few MCU films to be promoted at multiple Comic-Cons, as the film also had a presence at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel in 2024. It makes sense for Marvel to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps at SDCC for another year, as the movie opens in theatres on the same weekend as the convention.

This mirrors the situation Marvel Studios was in during 2024, when Deadpool & Wolverine opened on the Friday of Comic-Con. The third Deadpool movie was promoted at SDCC with a special fan screening, with the cast in attendance, and was also referenced during Marvel's Hall H panel.

While there won't be a Hall H panel this year, fans can rest assured that the MCU will be present during the four-day convention. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 24-27, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (the MCU's first Phase 6 release) opens in cinemas on July 25.

What Does Marvel Have In Store For The Fantastic Four at Comic-Con?

While these banners confirm a presence for The Fantastic Four: First Steps at Comic-Con, it remains unclear how big Marvel Studios plans to go with its next blockbuster.

When The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Marvel would not have a Hall H panel, it came with the caveat that the brand would still be at the convention with "numerous panels" focusing on comics, games, and some announcements from Marvel Animation, as well.

The outlet's sources also suggested that Marvel's The Fantastic Four presence would involve a "fully redesigned and immersive booth" on the show floor. Marvel's booths have varied in recent years, often serving exclusive merchandise or promoting the latest releases with costume and prop displays. However, this year's Fantastic Four booth sounds like it will go above and beyond.

Marvel Studios is also expected to have some surprises in store for attendees, which has led to speculation that the studio may have another fan screening in 2025, this time for the newly-released The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It's unclear whether the cast would be in attendance like in previous years, seeing as all four The Fantastic Four members are confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming.

Still, with the success of the Deadpool & Wolverine strategy last year, a screening would be an easy way for Marvel Studios to gain traction at the convention without its traditional Hall H spectacle.