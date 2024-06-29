Funko Set to Debut New Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Funko is set to transform San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with its new "Funkoville International Airport" booth.

This experience will be open from July 24 to July 28 and features unique attractions from Pop! Yourself, Loungefly, Mondo, and Funko Fusion.

One highlight is the Pop! Yourself Cosplay Experience, where fans can create custom Funko Pop! figures inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

For $50, attendees can design their characters and receive exclusive Comic-Con packaging and accessories.

Visitors can also explore Funkoville to find exclusive merchandise from Funko, Loungefly, and Mondo.

Additionally, fans can try the "Funko Fusion Machine Game" to win prizes and get a preview of the upcoming video game Funko Fusion, releasing on September 13.

The Funko Passport Program should add another layer of fun, with attendees collecting stamps from various Funko destinations. For $5, fans can purchase a passport book to join in.

Finally, the annual Funko Fundays event will be held on July 26 and 27, featuring contests, giveaways, special guests, and previews of new releases, celebrating Funko’s connection with its dedicated fanbase.