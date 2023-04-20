Disney+ Announces Tom Hardy’s Venom Movie Streaming Release Date

Tom Hardy's Venom has a new home after an exciting announcement straight from Disney+.

2018's Venom has been available for purchase on all major digital platforms, such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. However, in some international territories, the movie can be streamed on Netflix and Hulu.

Still, it looks like Sony's Spider-Man movies have been slowly being distributed to other streaming platforms, considering that five of the past web-slinging films were made available on Disney+ in the United Kingdom last year.

When Will Venom Stream on Disney+?

Disney+ officially announced that Sony Pictures' Venom will start streaming on the service on Friday, May 12.

Tom Hardy's Venom has been available on Disney+ in other international territories, such as Japan and the Philippines.

Alongside the announcement of Venom joining the House of Mouse's streaming roster, Disney+ also confirmed that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man will premiere tomorrow (April 21) and Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available on May 12 as well.

When Will Venom 2 Stream on Disney+?

Venom's arrival on Disney+ could hint that more movies from Sony's Marvel universe will also be made available on the popular streaming service.

Given that Venom is the lone non-Spider-Man entry in Disney+'s announcement, fans may need to wait a little while longer before seeing the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius alongside the MCU's projects.

While it took five years (2018-2023) for Venom to finally stream on Disney+, it looks like a similar timeframe is possible for Let There Be Carnage and Morbius.

If so, then Venom 2 and Morbius could premiere on Disney+ in the United States sometime in 2026. Despite this long wait, the two movies are expected to be available in other streaming services while still being constantly accessible on major digital platforms.

Venom swings into Disney+ screens on Friday, May 12.