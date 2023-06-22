When Will Morbius Stream on Disney+?

Sony Pictures' Morbius will be streaming on Disney+ soon, here's everything we know.

After releasing two hit Venom movies, Sony's Spider-Man Universe expanded in 2022 with Morbius, which introduced the world to Jared Leto's vampire anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius, setting him up as a key player in the franchise's larger tale.

Although Morbius was a financial and critical failure, it did spawn plenty of viral memes, leading the studio to announce a re-release which also flopped (badly).

When Will Morbius Release on Disney+?

Marvel

Starting with its 2022 movie slate, Sony entered into a multi-year deal with Netflix, giving the service the exclusive right to stream its movies for the first 18 months after their theatrical and home entertainment windows conclude.

As Morbius glided into theaters in March 2022, the Spider-Man spin-off was Sony's first Marvel movie to come under the agreement - which replaced the studio's previous deal with Starz - streaming on Netflix from early September 2022.

Following that, Sony signed a separate agreement with Disney+ to bring its Marvel movies from 2022 onwards to the House of Mouse's own streamer after their Pay 1 streaming window has been completed.

So, Morbius is expected to come to Disney+ around 18 months after it debuted on Netflix, placing its release on the service around March 2024.

Morbius will join Venom as only the second movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe to come to Disney+. The service has yet to make any announcement regarding Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is currently streaming on Starz as it was released before Sony's deals with Netflix and Disney+ began.

Future movies such as Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto are expected to join the Disney+ library sometime after their respective releases too, likely around two years after they hit theaters.

Despite this, neither Disney+ nor Netflix is expected to serve as the home to Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off TV series, as both Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir will be released as Amazon originals.

For now, Morbius is streaming on Netflix.