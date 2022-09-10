MCU Producers Praise Brie Larson’s New Disney+ Short

In between filming cameos as Carol Danvers and shooting her sequel film to 2019's Captain Marvel, Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson starred in an original short titled Remembering for Disney+, which debuted just in time for Disney+ Day.

In the short, Brie Larson plays a writer who, through her inner child, embarks on a journey through The World of Imagination. And, while it is an original tale, it's also innovative in that it's AR-enabled.

But even though Remembering is a bit of a departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that hasn't stopped Marvel directors and producers from weighing in on Brie Larson's latest project.

Marvel Producers Praise Brie Larson's 'Remembering' on Disney+

In a video promoting the Disney+ Day premiere of Remembering, multiple Marvel Studios producers praised Brie Larson's new short, describing it as "charming" and "pure magic."

Disney

One of the first quotes in the video promo is from none other than Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige who shared the following:

"Elijah and Brie are showing audiences that imagination is all around them."

Iron Man director and fellow Marvel star Jon Favreau commented on the short's use of interactive technology, which brings AR imagery into viewers' homes:

"A charming fairytale that uses technology to bring magic off the screen and into your living room."

Disney

Lastly, Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is set to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, referred to Remembering as simply "pure magic."

Disney

Check out the synopsis for Remembering below:

"Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in 'Remembering', an original short film by Emmy Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion, Augmented Reality app, where the AR experience is triggered by the film’s moving image, select Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can interact with the story by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room."

Is Brie Larson's 'Remembering' the Future of Storytelling?

This AR-enabled short is new ground for Disney+ and streaming services in general.

Brie Larson actually said as much in the promo video, calling Remembering "the future of storytelling:"

"For the first time ever, you'll be able to experience the future of storytelling in your own living room."

If successful, and as the tech continues to evolve, it begs the question of whether future Marvel projects will utilize AR, especially since Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, and Brie's former director, Destin Daniel Cretton, have already weighed in.

But even though this original short relies on artificial reality, it's also a personal one for the actress as well, especially since her partner Elijah Allen-Blitz directed the project.

Now that Remembering has made its Disney+ debut, it will be interesting to see how the short, its tech, and Brie Larson's latest Disney role, resonates with audiences.

Remembering is now available to stream on Disney+.