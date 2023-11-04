Park Seo Joon Breaks Silence on His Major New Marvel Role

Park Seo Joon publicly discussed his upcoming role in The Marvels in a new MCU promo released online ahead of the Captain Marvel sequel.

Seo Joon's role in the movie was kept under wraps for a long time, before being revealed to be Prince Yan, as deciphered from various promotional images, released footage, and rumors.

Prince Yan has been a love interest for Carol Danvers in Marvel Comics, and it seems there is a chance that story will be adapted in the new sequel, though some believe there to still platonic plot possibilities for Seo Joon's character.

Park Seo Joon on His New Marvel Role

Marvel

In a new promotional video from Marvel, posted to the Marvel Korea Instagram page, Park Seo Joon briefly discussed his upcoming role in The Marvels — the first time the actor has spoken about this upcoming project publicly.

He expressed his enjoyment of the process and showed excitement about his role of Prince Yan, saying that "everything has been amazing:"

"To be appearing in a Marvel movie, it's so interesting to me. Everything has been amazing."

Later in the video, Brie Larson (Carol Danvers) talked about the movie's "incredible cast," noting how Seo Joon "may be the most famous person [she’s] ever worked with in [her] life." She went on to share her excitement over working once again with Samuel L. Jackson, and talked about how much fun they had filming:

"For ‘The Marvels,’ we have such an incredible cast. Park Seo Joon may be the most famous person I've ever worked with in my life... We're all doing incredible things. I'm so grateful that we have Sam [Jackson] back with us. We get to do a lot of improv and just play these scenes out."

A Fun Cast for (Seemingly) a Fun Movie

If nothing else, this new promo video proves that the cast of The Marvels had such a fun time on set — a sentiment that has been lacking in advertising for the movie, as a result of the cast not being able to promote it at all due to the ongoing actor's strike.

The trailers and other footage released from the movie also covey this general sense of fun and love for these characters. This is particularly noticeable with, and expected of, noted Marvel super-fan and Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani.

Vellani, along with co-star Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) will be making their MCU movie debuts, both having starred in MCU television projects already (Ms. Marvel and WandaVision respectively). Meanwhile, Seo Joon and Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn — the film's villain) will be debuting in the MCU fully in this movie, adding two new characters to the cinematic Captain Marvel canon.

The Marvels hits theaters on Friday, November 10.