James Gunn Disagrees With Some Avengers: Infinity War Decisions

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn wasn't a fan of certain Guardians plot points in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

On the heels of 2017's Vol. 2, the rag-tag crew returned in the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

However, while Gunn's Guardians were integral to the back-to-back epics, he doesn't quite agree with all of Star-Lord's Infinity War moments.

James Gunn's Take On Avengers: Infinity War

In talking with The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn opened up about which Avengers: Infinity War storylines involving his Guardians of the Galaxy he would've done differently.

According to Gunn, “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted,” including Star-Lord's inability to kill Gamora after she asked him to.

Marvel

Another was grief-stricken Star-Lord's attack on Thanos which many fans claimed led to the Mad Titan's Infinity War victory.

Marvel

James Gunn's Avengers Remorse

This isn't the first time Gunn confessed to Infinity War regrets.

While it's true that Markus and McFeely wrote the Phase 3 film, Gunn contributed, particularly in terms of his Guardians lines. And, in the years following the 2018 film, he's regretted the scene where Drax believes he's invisible as they've led to a never-ending stream of jokes and memes.

However, this is one of the first instances where the director revealed his disagreement with other writers' choices, especially for scenes that proved pivotal to the film.

After all, if Star-Lord killed Gamora, Infinity War would've been a different film. The same goes for his attack on Thanos which, if it hadn't happened, also could've resulted in a different outcome.

In light of these comments, no doubt fans will be wondering what James Gunn's version of Infinity War and Endgame would've been like.

With Vol. 3 being the newly crowned DC boss' final Marvel film, perhaps he will have more to share in retrospect of his Guardians journey in the days to come.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on Friday, May 5.